Bruce Dickinson, Mike McCready And More To Join Z2 + TalkShopLive At 2026 San Diego-Comic-Con

(The Syndicate) Z2 returns to San Diego Comic-Con in a major way this year, teaming up with TalkShopLive to bring an all-star lineup of musicians, actors, authors, and creators to Booth #1529 for an unforgettable week of live interviews, appearances, and signings.

Featured guests include Marc Maron (WTF Podcast), Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden), Mike McCready (Pearl Jam), David Dastmalchian (Street Fighter, Suicide Squad), Charlie Benante (Anthrax, Pantera), Spencer Charnas (Ice Nine Kills), and more.

In addition to fan events at the booth, McCready, Dickinson, and Maron will headline featured panels celebrating their upcoming books, while Dastmalchian, Benante, Carla Harvey, the producers of ...And Out Comes the Wolf, and Cage Claypool will join Z2 for special discussions about forthcoming projects. Additional panel details and schedules will be announced at a later date.

"San Diego Comic-Con is supposed to feel larger than life, and that's exactly what we're bringing this year," said Josh Bernstein, President of Z2. "When you have Marc Maron, Bruce Dickinson, Mike McCready and David Dastmalchian all appearing as part of your weekend, you're not just putting together a convention schedule-you're creating moments fans will be talking about for years to come. Everything about this year's Con feels bigger, louder, and more ambitious than anything Z2 has done before."

Among the highlights of Z2's San Diego Comic-Con lineup are several major publishing premieres and exclusive releases. Fans will get their first look at Marc Maron's WTF IS A PODCAST, Les Claypool's Frizzle Fry, the next chapter of Bruce Dickinson's acclaimed The Mandrake Project, and Mike McCready's Farewell to Seasons, an alternative history of Seattle's groundbreaking 1990s music scene. Z2 will also debut new collector's editions of fan-favorite titles created in partnership with Ice Nine Kills and "Weird Al" Yankovic, further expanding its catalog of music-driven graphic storytelling and collectibles.

Together, Z2 and TalkShopLive are creating new opportunities for authors, musicians, artists, and creators to amplify their work through innovative publishing, fan engagement, and commerce during San Diego Comic-Con. Personalities with TalkShopLive channels include Robert Downey Jr., Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Kenny Chesney, Jessica Secrest, Ringo Starr, Kim Thayil of Soundgarden, KISS, and many more. Through TalkShopLive, talent can simulcast live video simultaneously to Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube while also embedding shoppable content directly on their websites using TalkShopLive's patented embeddable video player.

"San Diego Comic-Con has always been about bringing fans closer to the creators, stories, and characters they love, and TalkShopLive helps extend those moments far beyond the convention floor. Through our innovative livestream commerce technology and partnerships with platforms including Meta and YouTube, these conversations can reach audiences across multiple channels simultaneously, allowing fans everywhere to participate in real time," said Steve Harkins, Head of Artist & Label Relations and Distribution for TalkShopLive. "It's a uniquely interactive experience which combines live content, fandom, and commerce while giving creators powerful new ways to connect with audiences. Our patented shoppable video embed player further extends that reach, allowing content to remain shoppable wherever it is shared online."

Z2 BOOTH #1529 SIGNING SCHEDULE:

Thursday, July 23rd

Noon - 1pm: Lee Jennings of The Funeral Portrait

1pm - 2pm: Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills

4pm - 5pm: Mike McCready of Pearl Jam

Friday, July 24th

11am - Noon: Marc Maron, Brendan McDonald and Brian "Box Brown of WTF

Noon - 1pm: Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills

1pm - 1:30pm: Lee Jennings of The Funeral Portrait

1:30pm - 2:00pm: Charlie Benante of Anthrax/Pantera and Carla Harvey of Lords of Acid

2:45pm - 3:00pm: Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden

Saturday, July 25th

11am - Noon: Danny Peykoff, Jamie Neese and Jason Neese the Producer/Directors of ...And Out Comes The Wolf

1:30pm - 2:30pm: David Dastmalchian

3:00pm - 4:00pm: Charlie Benante of Anthrax/Pantera and Carla Harvey of Lords of Acid

In 2026 alone, TalkShopLive has helped more than 30 authors reach The New York Times Best Sellers list through fan-driven sales and engagement on the platform. All book sales generated through TalkShopLive are reported to The New York Times Best Sellers list and Circana BookScan, while music sales are reported to Luminate and contribute to Billboard chart rankings.

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