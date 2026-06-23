Deftones Announce Seventh Annual 'Dia De Los Deftones'

(VN) Deftones return to Petco Park on Saturday, November 7, 2026 for the seventh edition of their annual festival Dia De Los Deftones. Curated by the band as always, this year's lineup features: The Neighbourhood, AFI, Bktherula, Converge, Jehnny Beth, Ladrones, Lip Critic, and LustSickPuppy.

Deftones' Artist Presale opens Wednesday, June 24 at 10 a.m. PT and runs through Thursday, June 25 at 10 p.m. PT. Live Nation, Padres, and local radio presales follow on Thursday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PST only. General on sale begins Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m. PST.

What started as a one-off has become a Southern California institution. For a single day each fall, Deftones take over Petco Park and build a world around their music: two stages spanning hip-hop, electronic, indie, punk, shoegaze, alternative, and metal, plus art installations, local vendors, exclusive merch, and activations across the grounds. Every previous edition has sold out, and the all-star alumni who've graced its stages since the inaugural festival include Turnstile, Clipse, Doechii, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, 2Hollis, Knocked Loose, Gojira, IDLES, Ecca Vandal, Future, Rico Nasty and more. It's a rare festival shaped entirely by the band that hosts it, and their fans travel from across the country and beyond to experience everything it has to offer firsthand.

This edition of the festival closes out a year in which Deftones will have toured across Europe, UK, South America, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Remaining dates below.

2026 TOUR DATES:

Aug 16 - Wien, Austria @ Metastadt

Aug 18 - Berlin, Germany @ Parkbuhne Wuhlheide

Aug 20 - Charleville-Mezières, France @ Cabaret Vert 2026

Aug 22 - Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop Festival 2026

Aug 23 - London, UK @ All Points East x Outbreak 2026

Aug 25 - Dublin, Ireland @ Irish Museum of Modern Art

Aug 27 - Edinburgh, UK @ Royal Highland Centre

Aug 29 - Saint-Cloud, France @ Rock en Seine 2026

Aug 30 - Lisboa, Portugal @ Meo Kalorama 2026

Oct 24 - Fort Worth, TX @ Sick New World 2026

Nov 07 - San Diego, CA @ Petco Park - Dia De Los Deftones

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