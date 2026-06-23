Duran Duran Announce 'Free To Love: Hot Star Remixes' Album

(HRPR) Fresh from the release of their acclaimed new single 'Free To Love' featuring legendary collaborator Nile Rodgers, global music icons Duran Duran today announce a brand-new remix album that reimagines the euphoric cyber-funk anthem through the lens of some of the most exciting names in contemporary dance music.

Launching digitally, across all streaming platforms, this Friday, the iconic Trixie Mattel is one of many putting her glittering stamp on the original - reworking the track in typically dazzling fashion to amplify the song's sense of liberation and dancefloor escapism.

Speaking about her remix, Trixie Mattel says: "The audacity for me to put my own spin on this track! A slightly higher BPM, more cosmic disco fantasy, and a fat nasty bass. I firmly believe anything can be made gayer."

The full 'Free To Love: Hot Star Remixes' collection showcases an eclectic lineup of artists and producers from across the worlds of disco, house, club culture and electronic music, each bringing a distinctive perspective to one of Duran Duran's most uplifting recent singles.

The full remix package includes:

Free To Love - Horse Meat Disco Remix

Free To Love - Harrison Remix

Free To Love - DJWS & THE DISCO_NECT Remix by DJ White Shadow

Free To Love - ALISSIA Remix

Free To Love - Biff Chitlins Agape Remix

Free To Love - Inner Galactic Remix by BastienkHz

Free To Love - Jersey Black Cat Remix by BastienkHz

Free To Love - Trixie Mattel Remix

The project will also be released physically across vinyl, CD and cassette, later this summer, underscoring the collection's status as a true collector's release. A standalone 7" vinyl will also be issued, featuring the original version of 'Free To Love' alongside an exclusive instrumental.

The full-length physical editions will additionally include two exclusive bonus remixes of 'Free To Love' - by Duran Duran, available only on the vinyl, CD and cassette formats.

Reflecting on the project, Nick Rhodes says: "Sometimes a song simply demands remixes and you have no choice but to obey - this was certainly the case with 'Free To Love'. We wanted to collaborate with the best possible contemporary remixers, which is something we have not done for a very long time. It was a leap of faith, and we had absolutely no idea how the interpretations of our song might turn out, but we could not be more thrilled with the results.

It was fascinating to work with artists across different genres of dance music to see how their approaches to our song varied. With music you can either keep it locked up in your room or open the doors to the whole hotel and find out what the other rooms look like and sound like... Personally, I am always curious and more thrilled by the unknown. These remixes were a fantastic adventure."

And talking about the original track he added: "It's time to breathe a little and remember how precious life is outside of the mindless greed and destruction we have all witnessed over the last few years. 'Free To Love' is an anthem for everyone who believes in the real values that every single person deserves in life: freedom and love. Our remixes are designed to be inclusive - hopefully there is something there for everyone who wants to dance and believe in a positive future."

Since its release in April, 'Free To Love' has quickly become one of Duran Duran's biggest and most celebrated new releases. The song reunited the band with longtime collaborator Nile Rodgers for an uplifting, high-energy anthem built for the dancefloor, blending the band's signature sophistication with an electrifying modern edge.

The 'Free To Love' remix album extends the celebrations surrounding Duran Duran's latest anthem. Trixie Matel, Harrison, BastienkHz, Horse Meat Disco, ALISSIA, Biff Chitlins and DJ White Shadow have all made 'Free To Love' club ready for summer 2026, each remixing the track with their signature sound.

The announcement follows news that Duran Duran will headline BST Hyde Park on July 5, 2026 alongside special guests Scissor Sisters, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, and Groove Armada (amongst others).

Speaking about their latest work, Nile Rodgers said: "True love is free and unconditional. My love for Duran Duran and what our music together has always been about, is the love we share for our song's deepest meanings. Whatever chaos is going on outside, inside the studio we're free to love our peace."

Duran Duran are one of the most successful and influential bands in pop history. With well over 100 million records sold worldwide, the Birmingham-formed group has soundtracked generations with a peerless arsenal of hits including "Rio", "Hungry Like the Wolf", "Girls on Film", and "Ordinary World". Long time band mates Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor are known for their electrifying live performances and pioneering synth-pop sound. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees continue to prove why they are enduring music royalty with sold-out tours and critically acclaimed releases, including their sixteenth studio album, 2023's Halloween themed Danse Macabre, which became their 10th UK Top 5 record.

Live, the band remain unstoppable, selling out arenas across the UK and North America during their Future Past Tour, before embarking on a prestigious multi-night Las Vegas residency at the Fontainebleau, preceded by a headline slot at California's Beachlife Festival, and followed by a month-long run through Europe that includes their second performance at London's BST in Hyde Park.

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