Ice Nine Kills Take 'Twisting The Knife' To No 1

(Cosa Nostra) Ice Nine Kills have officially claimed their first-ever #1 at Active Rock Radio with "Twisting The Knife (feat. Mckenna Grace)," the official song from the franchise-record-breaking horror film, Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's Scream 7.

The milestone marks a killer new chapter for a track that has already cut deep across streaming, radio, and the wider INKverse."Twisting The Knife" surpassed 10 million cross-platform streams in its first week, topped Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart and Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart, beating out one of rock's biggest bands, the Foo Fighters to the top spot, hit #1 on US YouTube's Current Rock, Hard Rock, and Metal Music Videos charts, and helped soundtrack Scream 7's record-breaking box office debut. Today, it becomes the first song written for the iconic franchise to hit #1 at radio. To date, "Twisting The Knife" has clocked up 32.2 million cross-platform streams.

Speaking on the news, Ice Nine Kills frontman, Spencer Charnas shares, "Scream has been and will always be a monumental influence on us, and the music has been every bit as important as the films themselves, starting with Marco Beltrami's brilliant score.

The soundtrack to the original Scream was especially life-changing for me, from Birdbrain's 'Youth of America' and Soho's 'Whisper to a Scream' to, of course, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds' iconic 'Red Right Hand.' Hearing those songs still takes me right back to that moment in time.

To now be included among the songs that make up the legacy of this franchise is one of the greatest honors of our career. Equally meaningful is the opportunity to help bridge the worlds of rock music and horror cinema once again. That connection once felt central to both communities, but it has faded somewhat over the past couple of decades. We're proud to play even a small role in bringing those worlds back together."

The #1 adds another weapon to an already formidable arsenal for Ice Nine Kills, whose recent horror franchise collaborations include "A Work of Art" from Terrifier 3, "Hell or High Slaughter (Grave Diggler: Pt. 2)" from Ready or Not 2: Here I Come and the recently announced inclusion of Spencer voicing a playable character in the highly anticipated official Halloween video game. Each release has pushed the band deeper into horror history, strengthening their place at the intersection of heavy music, cinematic world-building, and genre fandom.

And the next scene is already set.

During Dead By Daylight's 10th Anniversary Broadcast, Behaviour Interactive revealed a new collaboration with Ice Nine Kills. The band's Dead By Daylight-inspired track, "Play Dead" arrives this Friday, June 26th, bringing the INKverse into one of horror gaming's most beloved and successful releases.

The achievement arrives at a time when Ice Nine Kills are operating on a scale few bands in modern heavy music can match. With more than 2 billion global streams, over 500 million YouTube views, sold-out tours across multiple continents, a 2.5-year run supporting Metallica in stadiums worldwide, major collaborations spanning Terrifier 3, Scream 7, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, and now Dead By Daylight, the band continues to blur the line between music, horror, gaming, and cinema. "Twisting The Knife" becoming their first Active Rock Radio #1 is another milestone in a career that shows no signs of slowing down.

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