Pennywise Map Out Eastern North American Tour Dates

(Speakeasy) Pennywise, who are currently in the midst of a European tour, have announced an Eastern North American trek for this fall with support on various dates including Circle Jerks, H2O, Murphy's Law, Angel Du$t, The Dopamines, and DFL.
Tickets for the upcoming run are on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets and additional information are available at Pennywisdom.com. An artist pre-sale (password: BROHYMN) launches tomorrow at 10 am local time and runs for 24 hours
Eastern North American tour dates:
September 22 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall *
September 23 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall **
September 25 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre *
September 26 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom ***
September 27 Toronto, ON History #
September 29 New Haven, CT Toad's Place #
September 30 Boston, MA House of Blues ##
October 2 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore ^
October 3 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw ^
October 4 New York, NY Irving Plaza ^
*-Angel Du$t, H2O and Murphy's Law open
**-Angel Du$t and H2O open
***- H2O and Murphy's Law open
# - Circle Jerks, H2O and Murphy's Law open
## - Circle Jerks, H2O and DFL open
^ - H2O, The Dopamines and DFL open
Full list of Pennywise tour dates:
June 23 Paris, FR Main Rouge
June 25 Ysselsteyn, NL Jera On Air
June 26 Mubsterm DE Vainstream Festival
June 27 Tabor, CZ Mighty Sounds
June 28 London, UK Crystal Palace Park
June 30 Lisbon, PT Coliseu dos Recreios
July 1 Madrid, ES Riviera
July 2 Barcelona, ES Razzmatazz
July 18 Salt Lake City, UT Sublime Festival
July 19 Bellingham, WA The Landing
July 25 Edmonton, AB K-Days Music Fest
August 21 - 22 Montreal, QC Vans Warped Tour
September 5 Pryor, OK Rocklahoma
September 12 - 13 Mexico City, MX Vans Warped Tour
September 20 Chicago, IL Riot Fest
September 22 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall
September 23 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
September 25 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre
September 26 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom
September 27 Toronto, ON History
September 29 New Haven, CT Toad's Place
September 30 Boston, MA House of Blues
October 2 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore
October 3 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw
October 4 New York, NY Irving Plaza
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