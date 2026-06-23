Pennywise Map Out Eastern North American Tour Dates

(Speakeasy) Pennywise, who are currently in the midst of a European tour, have announced an Eastern North American trek for this fall with support on various dates including Circle Jerks, H2O, Murphy's Law, Angel Du$t, The Dopamines, and DFL.

Tickets for the upcoming run are on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets and additional information are available at Pennywisdom.com. An artist pre-sale (password: BROHYMN) launches tomorrow at 10 am local time and runs for 24 hours

Eastern North American tour dates:

September 22 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall *

September 23 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall **

September 25 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre *

September 26 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom ***

September 27 Toronto, ON History #

September 29 New Haven, CT Toad's Place #

September 30 Boston, MA House of Blues ##

October 2 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore ^

October 3 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw ^

October 4 New York, NY Irving Plaza ^

*-Angel Du$t, H2O and Murphy's Law open

**-Angel Du$t and H2O open

***- H2O and Murphy's Law open

# - Circle Jerks, H2O and Murphy's Law open

## - Circle Jerks, H2O and DFL open

^ - H2O, The Dopamines and DFL open

Full list of Pennywise tour dates:

June 23 Paris, FR Main Rouge

June 25 Ysselsteyn, NL Jera On Air

June 26 Mubsterm DE Vainstream Festival

June 27 Tabor, CZ Mighty Sounds

June 28 London, UK Crystal Palace Park

June 30 Lisbon, PT Coliseu dos Recreios

July 1 Madrid, ES Riviera

July 2 Barcelona, ES Razzmatazz

July 18 Salt Lake City, UT Sublime Festival

July 19 Bellingham, WA The Landing

July 25 Edmonton, AB K-Days Music Fest

August 21 - 22 Montreal, QC Vans Warped Tour

September 5 Pryor, OK Rocklahoma

September 12 - 13 Mexico City, MX Vans Warped Tour

September 20 Chicago, IL Riot Fest

September 22 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall

September 23 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

September 25 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

September 26 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

September 27 Toronto, ON History

September 29 New Haven, CT Toad's Place

September 30 Boston, MA House of Blues

October 2 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore

October 3 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

October 4 New York, NY Irving Plaza

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