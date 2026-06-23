.

Pennywise Map Out Eastern North American Tour Dates

Official Announcement | Published: Jun 23, 2026 4:05 PM EDT
Pennywise Map Out Eastern North American Tour Dates

(Speakeasy) Pennywise, who are currently in the midst of a European tour, have announced an Eastern North American trek for this fall with support on various dates including Circle Jerks, H2O, Murphy's Law, Angel Du$t, The Dopamines, and DFL.

Tickets for the upcoming run are on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets and additional information are available at Pennywisdom.com. An artist pre-sale (password: BROHYMN) launches tomorrow at 10 am local time and runs for 24 hours

Eastern North American tour dates:

September 22 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall *
September 23 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall **
September 25 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre *
September 26 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom ***
September 27 Toronto, ON History #
September 29 New Haven, CT Toad's Place #
September 30 Boston, MA House of Blues ##
October 2 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore ^
October 3 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw ^
October 4 New York, NY Irving Plaza ^

*-Angel Du$t, H2O and Murphy's Law open
**-Angel Du$t and H2O open
***- H2O and Murphy's Law open
# - Circle Jerks, H2O and Murphy's Law open
## - Circle Jerks, H2O and DFL open
^ - H2O, The Dopamines and DFL open

Full list of Pennywise tour dates:

June 23 Paris, FR Main Rouge
June 25 Ysselsteyn, NL Jera On Air
June 26 Mubsterm DE Vainstream Festival
June 27 Tabor, CZ Mighty Sounds
June 28 London, UK Crystal Palace Park
June 30 Lisbon, PT Coliseu dos Recreios
July 1 Madrid, ES Riviera
July 2 Barcelona, ES Razzmatazz
July 18 Salt Lake City, UT Sublime Festival
July 19 Bellingham, WA The Landing
July 25 Edmonton, AB K-Days Music Fest
August 21 - 22 Montreal, QC Vans Warped Tour
September 5 Pryor, OK Rocklahoma
September 12 - 13 Mexico City, MX Vans Warped Tour
September 20 Chicago, IL Riot Fest
September 22 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall
September 23 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
September 25 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre
September 26 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom
September 27 Toronto, ON History
September 29 New Haven, CT Toad's Place
September 30 Boston, MA House of Blues
October 2 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore
October 3 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw
October 4 New York, NY Irving Plaza

Related Stories
Pennywise Map Out Eastern North American Tour Dates

Pennywise Recruit Circle Jerks, H2O & DFL For Spring Tour

Dropkick Murphys Share Comical Ode To Pennywise's Fletcher Dragge

Fear, Rancid, Pennywise Lead Punk Tribute To Motorhead

Pennywise Offshoot 84 Days Share First Video 'Mockingbird Brains'

News > Pennywise

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC To PWR UP North American Tour With Special Pop Ups- Seventh Annual 'Dia De Los Deftones'- Senses Fail Announce North American Tour- more

Day In Country

Eric Church, Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves Among 19th ACM Honors Recipients- Kenny Chesney Announces New Album 'Silver Sands Marina'- more

Day In Pop

Jutes Answers Wife Demi Lovato's 'Ghost' With 'White Butterflies'- Taylor Dayne Leads Lineup Of Gibson Gives' Women Who Rock Benefit Concert- Carly Rae Jepsen- more

Reviews

Judy Whitmore - This is Home

Del Amitri Rock Chicago

Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027

Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

RockPile: O Canada!

Latest News

The Rolling Stones Team Up With NASCAR

Watch Deep Purple's 'Guilt Trippin' Video

Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Tarantula' Video

Rival Sons Announce The Domestic Bliss Tour

William Shatner May Stage All-Star Heavy Metal Concert

Chiodos Strike Gold With 'Baby, You Wouldn't Last a Minute on the Creek'

Television's Tom Verlaine's Personal Record Collection To Be Sold Through Discogs And Academy Records

Hear The XCERTS New Single 'Bury You'