Senses Fail Announce North American Tour

(Live Nation) Senses Fail have announced Senses Fail Presents Still Searching, a headline North American tour. Kicking off November 19 in Los Angeles, the Live Nation produced run will bring the New Jersey post-hardcore veterans to stages across the U.S. and Canada, with stops in Las Vegas, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and more before wrapping December 18 in New York City.

Special guests Koyo and Initiate will join the tour on all dates. Tickets will be available starting with various presales ahead of the general onsale which begins Friday, June 26 at 10AM local time.



Senses Fail have been called any number of things across their near 25 years as a band – emo, screamo, post-hardcore, metalcore, pop punk. It’s testament to the band’s perpetual evolution as much as it is their steely endurance – a quality which frontman Buddy Nielsen has required bottomless reserves of along the ride. It’s through the songs of Senses Fail that Nielsen has forever made sense of and peace with life’s highs and lows; a journey that began in the leafy suburbs of Ridgewood, New Jersey with the iconic Gold-selling debut album Let It Enfold You, and which has since seen Senses Fail become one of rock music’s most cherished, celebrated names.

Senses Fail Presents: Still Searching Tour Dates

November 19 | Los Angeles, CA | Belasco

November 20 | Las Vegas, NV | House of Blues

November 21 | San Diego, CA | Observatory SD

November 23 | Portland, OR | Crystal Ballroom

November 24 | Seattle, WA | The Neptune Theatre

November 27 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Depot

November 28 | Denver, CO | Summit Music Hall

November 30 | Dallas, TX | The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

December 1 | San Antonio, TX | The Aztec Theatre

December 2 | Houston, TX | House of Blues

December 4 | St. Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live

December 5 | Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre

December 6 | Nashville, TN | Brooklyn Bowl

December 8 | Chicago, IL | House of Blues

December 9 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart's

December 11 | Detroit, MI | St. Andrew's Hall

December 12 | Toronto, ON | The Opera House

December 13 | Montreal, QC | Beanfield Theatre

December 15 | Boston, MA | Big Night Live

December 16 | Philadelphia, PA | Theatre of Living Arts

December 18 | Brooklyn, NY | Warsaw

Related Stories

Former Senses Fail Star Zack Roach Dies

Story of the Year And Senses Fail Launching The Scream Team Tour

Senses Fail And Saves The Day To Livestream NJ Vs. The World Tour NJ Show

Senses Fail and Saves The Day Launching New Jersey Vs. The World Tour

News > Senses Fail