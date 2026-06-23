Senses Fail Announce North American Tour

(Live Nation) Senses Fail have announced Senses Fail Presents Still Searching, a headline North American tour. Kicking off November 19 in Los Angeles, the Live Nation produced run will bring the New Jersey post-hardcore veterans to stages across the U.S. and Canada, with stops in Las Vegas, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and more before wrapping December 18 in New York City.
Special guests Koyo and Initiate will join the tour on all dates. Tickets will be available starting with various presales ahead of the general onsale which begins Friday, June 26 at 10AM local time.
Senses Fail have been called any number of things across their near 25 years as a band – emo, screamo, post-hardcore, metalcore, pop punk. It’s testament to the band’s perpetual evolution as much as it is their steely endurance – a quality which frontman Buddy Nielsen has required bottomless reserves of along the ride. It’s through the songs of Senses Fail that Nielsen has forever made sense of and peace with life’s highs and lows; a journey that began in the leafy suburbs of Ridgewood, New Jersey with the iconic Gold-selling debut album Let It Enfold You, and which has since seen Senses Fail become one of rock music’s most cherished, celebrated names.
Senses Fail Presents: Still Searching Tour Dates
November 19 | Los Angeles, CA | Belasco
November 20 | Las Vegas, NV | House of Blues
November 21 | San Diego, CA | Observatory SD
November 23 | Portland, OR | Crystal Ballroom
November 24 | Seattle, WA | The Neptune Theatre
November 27 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Depot
November 28 | Denver, CO | Summit Music Hall
November 30 | Dallas, TX | The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
December 1 | San Antonio, TX | The Aztec Theatre
December 2 | Houston, TX | House of Blues
December 4 | St. Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live
December 5 | Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre
December 6 | Nashville, TN | Brooklyn Bowl
December 8 | Chicago, IL | House of Blues
December 9 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart's
December 11 | Detroit, MI | St. Andrew's Hall
December 12 | Toronto, ON | The Opera House
December 13 | Montreal, QC | Beanfield Theatre
December 15 | Boston, MA | Big Night Live
December 16 | Philadelphia, PA | Theatre of Living Arts
December 18 | Brooklyn, NY | Warsaw
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