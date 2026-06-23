Turnstile Launching Never Enough Tour Pt. 2

(DoC) One year from the release of their Grammy Award-winning album Never Enough, Turnstile announces their Never Enough Tour Pt. 2. The 16-date headline run begins this September and sees Turnstile bring bespoke and curated line ups to each city including Clipse, Ceremony, Thundercat, Slayyyter, Hatebreed, Vince Staples, Yves Tumor, Die Spitz, Pennywise, Cold World, Texas Is The Reason and many more.

Across the tour, Turnstile will be partnering with local nonprofit organizations that will have an on the ground presence at each respective date. The Never Enough Tour Pt. 2 ticket pre-sales will begin this Thursday, June 25th and general on sale begins this Friday, June 26th at 10am local time.

Last year, Turnstile released their celebrated album Never Enough. The expansive collection is a restless and exhilarating evolution of Turnstile's genre-defying sound and is a transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation. Never Enough also earned the band their first two Grammy awards, including Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance for album track "Birds." Alongside the album, TURNSTILE released the companion film Turnstile: Never Enough, which was directed by the band's own Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory and saw a theatrical release around the globe.

Since the album's release, Turnstile has been bringing the Never Enough live show around the globe, with festival performances to huge crowds at Coachella, Primavera Sound, Bonnaroo, and more with performances at Lollapalooza, Flow Festival, All Points East, and more on the horizon.

NEVER ENOUGH TOUR PT. 2

9/09 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom (with Texas Is The Reason and Haywire)

9/11 - Detroit, MI @ Russell Industrial Center Lot (with Ceremony, HiTech, and King's Command)

9/12 - Toronto, ON @ Woodbine Park (with Yves Tumor, Saya Gray, and Pluto's Kiss)

9/15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoor (with Thundercat, Angel Du$t, and Nourished By Time)

9/16 - Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park (with Porches)

9/19 - Tampa, FL @ England Brothers Park (with Hatebreed and Cold World)

9/20 - Miami, FL @ Factory Town Infinity Room (with Mall Grab, Cold World, and Collateral)

9/23 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium (with Clipse and julie)

9/26 - Portland, ME @ Thompson's Point (with Yves Tumor and Fiddlehead)

9/29 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater (with Yves Tumor, Angel Du$t and Agnostic Front)

10/03 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre (with Die Spitz)

10/06 - Lawrence, KS @ The University of Kansas on The Hill (with Slayyyter and Die Spitz)

10/07 - St. Louis, MO @ Arsenal BG Ballpark (with Vince Staples and Die Spitz)

10/14 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura County Fairgrounds (with Pennywise and Die Spitz)

10/15 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp at Craig Ranch Regional Park (with Vince Staples, Trash Talk, and Febuary)

10/18 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Festival Grounds (with Boy Harsher and Terror)

FESTIVAL DATES

7/24 - Minamiuonuma, Niigata @ Fuji Rock Festival

7/26 - Gwacheon-si, South Korea @ One Universe Festival

8/01 - Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

8/02 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/07 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

8/14 - Copenhagen @ Syd For Solen

8/15 - Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

8/18 - Berlin, Germany @ Parkbuhne Wuhlheide

8/20 - Charleville-Mezières, Grand Est @ Le Cabaret Vert

8/21 - Hasselt, Flanders @ Pukkelpop

8/21-23 - Biddinghuizen, FL @ Lowlands Festivals

8/26 - Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

8/28 - London, UK @ All Points East Festival

8/29 - Saint-Cloud National Estate @ Rock En Seine

8/30 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Meo Kalorama

9/5 - Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival

9/18 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

10/02 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/09 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/11 - Arcosanti, AZ @ Form Arcosanti

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