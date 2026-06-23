Watch The Pineapple Thief's 'Hold The Ashes' Video

(PFA) Progressive art-rockers The Pineapple Thief are pleased to announce their new single 'Hold The Ashes', their first release with InsideOutMusic. The band recently wrapped work on their as-yet-unannounced new studio album, and are about to perform some select live dates in the UK & Europe during the summer.
The video for 'Hold The Ashes' was directed by long-time collaborate Jeremy George of Blacktide Productions, and sees them performing the track at School Farm Studios in the UK.
As Bruce Soord explains: "One thing is certain, one day we'll all be ashes. It's the 'gift from the gods that comes to us all'. For some reason, when writing this song, I couldn't stop singing about 'ashes' in the context of understanding what life is about. 'Writhing in constant conflict'. Why? So take these ashes and scatter them far and wide. You know, make the most of it."
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