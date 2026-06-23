.

Watch The Pineapple Thief's 'Hold The Ashes' Video

Official Announcement | Published: Jun 23, 2026 3:54 PM EDT
Watch The Pineapple Thief's 'Hold The Ashes' Video

(PFA) Progressive art-rockers The Pineapple Thief are pleased to announce their new single 'Hold The Ashes', their first release with InsideOutMusic. The band recently wrapped work on their as-yet-unannounced new studio album, and are about to perform some select live dates in the UK & Europe during the summer.

The video for 'Hold The Ashes' was directed by long-time collaborate Jeremy George of Blacktide Productions, and sees them performing the track at School Farm Studios in the UK.

As Bruce Soord explains: "One thing is certain, one day we'll all be ashes. It's the 'gift from the gods that comes to us all'. For some reason, when writing this song, I couldn't stop singing about 'ashes' in the context of understanding what life is about. 'Writhing in constant conflict'. Why? So take these ashes and scatter them far and wide. You know, make the most of it."

Related Stories
Watch The Pineapple Thief's 'Hold The Ashes' Video

The Pineapple Thief Frontman Bruce Soord Releases 'Pillars' Video

The Pineapple Thief Announce Anthology Earbook 'Retracing Our Steps'

The Pineapple Thief Icon Bruce Soord Revisits Debut Solo Album

News > The Pineapple Thief

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC To PWR UP North American Tour With Special Pop Ups- Seventh Annual 'Dia De Los Deftones'- Senses Fail Announce North American Tour- more

Day In Country

Eric Church, Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves Among 19th ACM Honors Recipients- Kenny Chesney Announces New Album 'Silver Sands Marina'- more

Day In Pop

Jutes Answers Wife Demi Lovato's 'Ghost' With 'White Butterflies'- Taylor Dayne Leads Lineup Of Gibson Gives' Women Who Rock Benefit Concert- Carly Rae Jepsen- more

Reviews

Judy Whitmore - This is Home

Del Amitri Rock Chicago

Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027

Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

RockPile: O Canada!

Latest News

The Rolling Stones Team Up With NASCAR

Watch Deep Purple's 'Guilt Trippin' Video

Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Tarantula' Video

Rival Sons Announce The Domestic Bliss Tour

William Shatner May Stage All-Star Heavy Metal Concert

Chiodos Strike Gold With 'Baby, You Wouldn't Last a Minute on the Creek'

Television's Tom Verlaine's Personal Record Collection To Be Sold Through Discogs And Academy Records

Hear The XCERTS New Single 'Bury You'