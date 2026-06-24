Chiodos Strike Gold With 'Baby, You Wouldn't Last a Minute on the Creek'

(PAA) Chiodos' iconic single "Baby, You Wouldn't Last a Minute on the Creek" has officially been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), recognizing more than 500,000 units sold in the United States. The certification was awarded on June 15, 2026, over twenty years after the song's original release on July 26, 2005.

Released via Equal Vision Records as the lead track from the band's landmark debut album All's Well That Ends Well, "Baby, You Wouldn't Last a Minute on the Creek" became a defining song of the mid-2000s emo and post-hardcore movement. Its explosive blend of technical musicianship, soaring melodies, and emotional intensity helped establish Chiodos as one of the era's most influential bands, while the song itself has remained a fan favorite for more than two decades.

"Gold. After all these years, 'Baby, You Wouldn't Last a Minute on the Creek' has officially been certified Gold," says vocalist Craig Owens. "Thank you for carrying this song with us, screaming every word, and making Chiodos a part of your lives. We can't wait to celebrate together on our upcoming summer run."

Originally released on July 26, 2005, All's Well That Ends Well became a defining record of the mid-2000s emo and post-hardcore movement, propelling Chiodos into the spotlight with its dynamic blend of soaring melodies, technical musicianship, and poetic intensity. The album charted on the Billboard 200, reached No. 11 on the Independent Albums chart, and climbed to No. 3 on Heatseekers, cementing its reputation as a genre classic whose influence continues to be felt today.

Last year, the band celebrated the album's 20th anniversary with a re-recorded version released via Sumerian Records, introducing the songs to a new generation while honoring the legacy of the original recordings. The Gold certification of "Baby, You Wouldn't Last a Minute on the Creek" serves as the latest testament to the enduring impact of both the song and the album that launched the band's career.

Fans will have the opportunity to celebrate the milestone with the band this summer as Chiodos returns to the road for a run of headline dates across North America. Due to a visa issue, Calva Louise will no longer be appearing on the tour. Joining the lineup on all dates will be Second Harbour, alongside Sace6 and 156/Silence.

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