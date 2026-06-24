Hear The XCERTS New Single 'Bury You'

(PPR) The XCERTS share "bury you", the latest single from their forthcoming sixth album i think i want to go home now., out 10th July via FLG Records. To mark the release, the band will embark on a run of intimate in-store shows across the UK throughout July, including dates at Rough Trade Nottingham, Crash Records in Leeds, and Assai in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen. The band have also been confirmed as special guests to Twin Atlantic who will tour throughout October.

The song arrives towards the end of the album's emotional arc, and carries with it a shift in register - less about the weight of what's been endured and more about what to do with it. Written in the closing stages of the record, "bury you" is a song about tough love: the kind of honest, unflinching conversation that close friends have with each other when things get hard, and the kind you eventually have with yourself. Lyrically, it walks the line between addressing someone else and addressing himself - the chorus functions as both an instruction outward and a reminder inward.

Speaking about the track, Macleod says: "Towards the end of the writing process I was taking stock and I wanted something that had - what's the right way to put it? - not a sense of hope, but something that's almost meant to feel like a sobering conversation. I had a lot of those with close friends of mine who were also having tough times during that period so I wanted to have a song that represents tough love. It also acts as a reflective conversation and a statement of intent for myself. 'This ain't your first rodeo' is a funny line but I've found myself saying it a lot and it's true."

The album was written by all three members together in a room, something the band had not done since their early records, and that closeness is felt throughout. Recorded by Larry Hibbitt at Beehive Studios, its ten songs document two years of genuine turbulence, including the passing of bassist Jordan Smith's mother and Macleod's father's cancer diagnosis, processed in real time and in company.

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