Rival Sons Announce The Domestic Bliss Tour

(Twoshoes) Rival Sons announce an extensive U.S. tour this fall called The Domestic Bliss Tour, kicking off in Boise, Idaho and finishing up in Fort Wayne, Indiana at the end of November.

Rival Sons frontman Jay Buchanan states "A lot of irons in the Rival Sons fire right now but we wanted to break off a quick one domestically, get out there and run it hot for a minute. 24 US dates in the fall, The Domestic Bliss Tour let's go!"

The Grammy-nominated band will head out across the U.S. this October, promising to play tracks from across their nine-album catalogue. Guitarist Scott Holiday states: "We are elated to get back out touring across the U.S., it's been a while. We weren't able to tour the U.S. properly on the last two records, so it's going to be great to get back to some of those territories we missed. We're going to mix it up and try to play songs from across the catalogue - this is going to be fun for us!" Rival Sons will be joined by Canadian blues rock duo The Blue Stones and Colorado based rock trio The Velveteers on most shows (see full tour dates for details)

The band have announced they've been back in the studio working on a new album, expected next year. Drummer Michael Miley states: "It's been great to get back to writing and recording with my brothers in Rival Sons - it's early days and we're doing this one a bit differently but I'm so excited about how it's turning out!"

Rival Sons released their last albums DARKFIGHTER and LIGHTBRINGER in 2023, subverting expectations with two full-length albums in one year. Though born from the same creative cycle, the records are distinct in spirit - capturing Rival Sons in a state of constant evolution. That evolution has continued beyond the band, with frontman Jay Buchanan releasing his debut solo album Weapons of Beauty earlier this year, a more intimate and cinematic body of work that debuted at #10 on the US Americana chart.

RIVAL SONS - DOMESTIC BLISS TOUR DATES

w/ support from The Blue Stones and The Velveteers

Fri Oct 30 - BOISE, ID - KNITTING FACTORY

Sat Oct 31 - SEATTLE, WA - THE SHOWBOX

Sun Nov 01 - PORTLAND, OR - ROSELAND THEATER

Mon Nov 02 - SPOKANE, WA - KNITTING FACTORY

Wed Nov 04 - SACRAMENTO, CA - ACE OF SPADES

Thu Nov 05 - RENO, NV - GRAND THEATRE AT SIERRA RESORT AND CASINO

Fri Nov 06 - LAS VEGAS, NV - BROOKLYN BOWL

Sat Nov 07 - ALBUQUERQUE, NM - SUNSHINE THEATER

Mon Nov 09 - AUSTIN, TX - EMO'S

Tue Nov 10 - TULSA, OK - CAIN'S BALLROOM

Thu Nov 12 - MOLINE, IL - THE RUST BELT

Fri Nov 13 - GREEN BAY, WI - EPIC EVENT CENTER

Sat Nov 14 - MILWAUKEE, WI - THE RAVE

Mon Nov 16 - SILVER SPRING, MD - FILLMORE SILVER SPRING

Tue Nov 17 - CINCINNATI, OH - BOGART'S

Wed Nov 18 - CLEVELAND, OH - HOUSE OF BLUES *support from The Blue Stones only

Fri Nov 20 - NEW HAVEN, CT - COLLEGE STREET MUSIC HALL

Sat Nov 21 - HUNTINGTON, NY - THE PARAMOUNT

Sun Nov 22 - WORCESTER, MA - THE PALLADIUM *support from The Blue Stones only

Tue Nov 24 - BUFFALO, NY - TOWN BALLROOM

Wed Nov 25 - MONTCLAIR, NJ - THE WELLMONT

Fri Nov 27 - MEMPHIS, TN - MINGLEWOOD HALL

Sat Nov 28 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN - THE VOGUE

Sun Nov 29 - FORT WAYNE, IN - CLYDE THEATRE

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