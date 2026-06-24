Rival Sons Announce The Domestic Bliss Tour

(Twoshoes) Rival Sons announce an extensive U.S. tour this fall called The Domestic Bliss Tour, kicking off in Boise, Idaho and finishing up in Fort Wayne, Indiana at the end of November.
Rival Sons frontman Jay Buchanan states "A lot of irons in the Rival Sons fire right now but we wanted to break off a quick one domestically, get out there and run it hot for a minute. 24 US dates in the fall, The Domestic Bliss Tour let's go!"
The Grammy-nominated band will head out across the U.S. this October, promising to play tracks from across their nine-album catalogue. Guitarist Scott Holiday states: "We are elated to get back out touring across the U.S., it's been a while. We weren't able to tour the U.S. properly on the last two records, so it's going to be great to get back to some of those territories we missed. We're going to mix it up and try to play songs from across the catalogue - this is going to be fun for us!" Rival Sons will be joined by Canadian blues rock duo The Blue Stones and Colorado based rock trio The Velveteers on most shows (see full tour dates for details)
The band have announced they've been back in the studio working on a new album, expected next year. Drummer Michael Miley states: "It's been great to get back to writing and recording with my brothers in Rival Sons - it's early days and we're doing this one a bit differently but I'm so excited about how it's turning out!"
Rival Sons released their last albums DARKFIGHTER and LIGHTBRINGER in 2023, subverting expectations with two full-length albums in one year. Though born from the same creative cycle, the records are distinct in spirit - capturing Rival Sons in a state of constant evolution. That evolution has continued beyond the band, with frontman Jay Buchanan releasing his debut solo album Weapons of Beauty earlier this year, a more intimate and cinematic body of work that debuted at #10 on the US Americana chart.
RIVAL SONS - DOMESTIC BLISS TOUR DATES
w/ support from The Blue Stones and The Velveteers
Fri Oct 30 - BOISE, ID - KNITTING FACTORY
Sat Oct 31 - SEATTLE, WA - THE SHOWBOX
Sun Nov 01 - PORTLAND, OR - ROSELAND THEATER
Mon Nov 02 - SPOKANE, WA - KNITTING FACTORY
Wed Nov 04 - SACRAMENTO, CA - ACE OF SPADES
Thu Nov 05 - RENO, NV - GRAND THEATRE AT SIERRA RESORT AND CASINO
Fri Nov 06 - LAS VEGAS, NV - BROOKLYN BOWL
Sat Nov 07 - ALBUQUERQUE, NM - SUNSHINE THEATER
Mon Nov 09 - AUSTIN, TX - EMO'S
Tue Nov 10 - TULSA, OK - CAIN'S BALLROOM
Thu Nov 12 - MOLINE, IL - THE RUST BELT
Fri Nov 13 - GREEN BAY, WI - EPIC EVENT CENTER
Sat Nov 14 - MILWAUKEE, WI - THE RAVE
Mon Nov 16 - SILVER SPRING, MD - FILLMORE SILVER SPRING
Tue Nov 17 - CINCINNATI, OH - BOGART'S
Wed Nov 18 - CLEVELAND, OH - HOUSE OF BLUES *support from The Blue Stones only
Fri Nov 20 - NEW HAVEN, CT - COLLEGE STREET MUSIC HALL
Sat Nov 21 - HUNTINGTON, NY - THE PARAMOUNT
Sun Nov 22 - WORCESTER, MA - THE PALLADIUM *support from The Blue Stones only
Tue Nov 24 - BUFFALO, NY - TOWN BALLROOM
Wed Nov 25 - MONTCLAIR, NJ - THE WELLMONT
Fri Nov 27 - MEMPHIS, TN - MINGLEWOOD HALL
Sat Nov 28 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN - THE VOGUE
Sun Nov 29 - FORT WAYNE, IN - CLYDE THEATRE
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