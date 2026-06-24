Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Tarantula' Video

(Nuclear Blast) Rob Zombie has released the official music video for 'Tarantula,' another standout track from his latest studio album, The Great Satan, available now via Nuclear Blast Records.

The video arrives as fans continue to celebrate Zombie's acclaimed eighth solo album, which has earned widespread praise from critics and listeners alike.

A favorite among fans since the album's release, 'Tarantula' now gets a fitting visual counterpart. Bathed in stark yellow light and shot with a gritty, stripped-down aesthetic, the performance-focused video captures Zombie and his band tearing through the track with relentless force and precision.

Released earlier this year, The Great Satan marked Zombie's first studio album in five years and featured standout cuts including 'Punks and Demons,' 'Heathen Days,' '(I'm a) Rock 'N' Roller,' 'F.T.W. 84,' 'The Black Scorpion,' and 'Tarantula.' The record further cemented his status as one of heavy music's most distinctive creative voices, delivering another collection of memorable, larger-than-life anthems.

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