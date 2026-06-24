The Rolling Stones Team Up With NASCAR

(Capitol) NASCAR and The Rolling Stones today announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration celebrating two cultural icons built on performance and life on the road.

Launching ahead of the July 10 release of Foreign Tongues, The Rolling Stones' highly anticipated new studio album, the collaboration brings together the worlds of racing and rock & roll through officially licensed merchandise, special-edition collector vinyl, original content and a one-of-a-kind fan experience in Chicago.

At the center of the campaign is an immersive NASCAR show car transformed into a Rolling Stones listening lounge, giving fans an opportunity to experience music from Foreign Tongues inside a custom-designed vehicle that blends racing culture with the band's legendary aesthetic. The activation will travel to key Chicago locations leading into NASCAR's Chicagoland race weekend.

"For generations, NASCAR and The Rolling Stones have captivated fans through unforgettable live experiences and a shared spirit of performance," said Megan Malayter, NASCAR Vice President of Licensing and Consumer Products. "While one takes place on the racetrack and the other on the stage, both are fueled by passion, energy and life on the road. This collaboration brings those worlds together in a unique way, giving fans exclusive content, limited-edition collectible vinyl's and immersive experiences that celebrate the connection between racing and rock & roll."

The collaboration includes:

NASCAR x The Rolling Stones merchandise collection featuring co-branded apparel headlined by the signature NASCAR racing jacket

Two Limited-edition NASCAR-themed collector vinyl editions of Foreign Tongues

A custom NASCAR listening lounge show car appearing throughout Chicago leading into NASCAR Chicagoland race weekend, July 4-5

Original content highlighting the parallels between professional drivers and touring musicians

The campaign launches with a hero film featuring NASCAR drivers Jesse Love, Connor Zilisch and Carson Hocevar alongside creator and driver Cleetus McFarland. Set music from Foreign Tongues, the film reimagines the drivers as a touring rock band, drawing connections between life on tour and life on the NASCAR schedule. Blending racing imagery with rock-and-roll storytelling, the film serves as the creative centerpiece of a campaign designed to bring fans inside the worlds of both NASCAR and The Rolling Stones.

Fans in Chicago will have the opportunity to experience the NASCAR x The Rolling Stones Racing Record Player, a listening experience that is fueled by rock and roll, at select locations ahead of race weekend, including Navy Pier, Plaza of the Americas and the Chicagoland Speedway Fan Zone.

Foreign Tongues arrives Friday, July 10 via Capitol Records and follows the band's Grammy Award-winning album Hackney Diamonds.

Click here to view the NASCAR x The Rolling Stones: Life on The Road

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