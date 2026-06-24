Watch Deep Purple's 'Guilt Trippin' Video

(SRO) Deep Purple today (June 24) have released their new single "Guilt Trippin'"-just days ahead of the worldwide release of their highly anticipated new studio album SPLAT! out July 3 on earMUSIC.
"Guilt Trippin'" begins with a deceptively gentle piano intro and soon bursts into one of SPLAT!'s most unpredictable and exhilarating moments-featuring one of Ian Gillan's most memorable vocal performances on the album. Behind the music lies another one of SPLAT!'s wonderfully bizarre stories: "Guilt Trippin'" imagines God and Charles Darwin sharing a drink in a pub, reflecting on how things on earth have not exactly worked out according to plan. The accompanying video follows a fly and a sycamore-seed spaceship on a wild ride through the increasingly absurd and dreamlike world of SPLAT!.
"The song starts, and I'm in the studio. I don't have any words for it yet," Ian Gillan explains. "So I just start screaming. It was the pure joy of yelling it. I vowed when I was 40 that I'd stop screaming by the time I was 60. Now I'm looking back and thinking, 'Whatever happened to that?' So we'll give it a go."
Deep Purple-Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Don Airey, and Simon McBride-are currently on a major run of European summer dates before the SPLAT! World Tour heads to North America.
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