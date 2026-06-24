.

Watch Deep Purple's 'Guilt Trippin' Video

Official Announcement | Published: Jun 24, 2026 2:56 PM EDT
Watch Deep Purple's 'Guilt Trippin' Video

(SRO) Deep Purple today (June 24) have released their new single "Guilt Trippin'"-just days ahead of the worldwide release of their highly anticipated new studio album SPLAT! out July 3 on earMUSIC.

"Guilt Trippin'" begins with a deceptively gentle piano intro and soon bursts into one of SPLAT!'s most unpredictable and exhilarating moments-featuring one of Ian Gillan's most memorable vocal performances on the album. Behind the music lies another one of SPLAT!'s wonderfully bizarre stories: "Guilt Trippin'" imagines God and Charles Darwin sharing a drink in a pub, reflecting on how things on earth have not exactly worked out according to plan. The accompanying video follows a fly and a sycamore-seed spaceship on a wild ride through the increasingly absurd and dreamlike world of SPLAT!.

"The song starts, and I'm in the studio. I don't have any words for it yet," Ian Gillan explains. "So I just start screaming. It was the pure joy of yelling it. I vowed when I was 40 that I'd stop screaming by the time I was 60. Now I'm looking back and thinking, 'Whatever happened to that?' So we'll give it a go."

Deep Purple-Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Don Airey, and Simon McBride-are currently on a major run of European summer dates before the SPLAT! World Tour heads to North America.

Related Stories
Watch Deep Purple's 'Guilt Trippin' Video

Deep Purple Going Back To Their Roots With New Album 'Splat!'

Deep Purple Recruit Keith Urban For New Song 'Diablo'

Watch Deep Purple's 'Arrogant Boy' Video

Deep Purple Announce Bob Ezrin Produced Album 'Splat!'

News > Deep Purple

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC To PWR UP North American Tour With Special Pop Ups- Seventh Annual 'Dia De Los Deftones'- Senses Fail Announce North American Tour- more

Day In Country

Eric Church, Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves Among 19th ACM Honors Recipients- Kenny Chesney Announces New Album 'Silver Sands Marina'- more

Day In Pop

Jutes Answers Wife Demi Lovato's 'Ghost' With 'White Butterflies'- Taylor Dayne Leads Lineup Of Gibson Gives' Women Who Rock Benefit Concert- Carly Rae Jepsen- more

Reviews

Judy Whitmore - This is Home

Del Amitri Rock Chicago

Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027

Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

RockPile: O Canada!

Latest News

The Rolling Stones Team Up With NASCAR

Watch Deep Purple's 'Guilt Trippin' Video

Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Tarantula' Video

Rival Sons Announce The Domestic Bliss Tour

William Shatner May Stage All-Star Heavy Metal Concert

Chiodos Strike Gold With 'Baby, You Wouldn't Last a Minute on the Creek'

Television's Tom Verlaine's Personal Record Collection To Be Sold Through Discogs And Academy Records

Hear The XCERTS New Single 'Bury You'