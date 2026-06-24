William Shatner May Stage All-Star Heavy Metal Concert

(Cleopatra Records) Having assembled one of the most ambitious gatherings of heavy metal royalty ever gathered for a single recording project, William Shatner is now exploring the possibility of taking his acclaimed Heavy Metal album to the stage for a live event unlike anything audiences have seen before.

Part concert, part theatrical experience, and part celebration of heavy metal's enduring power and legacy, the proposed production would transform Shatner's star-studded recording project into an immersive live spectacle combining legendary musicians, cinematic visuals, storytelling, and the larger-than-life charisma that has made Shatner a global icon for more than six decades.

Adding fuel to the growing excitement surrounding the project is the recent participation of Mikkey Dee, the legendary drummer who served as the driving force and rhythmic pulse of Motorhead for more than 35 years before joining Scorpions. Dee recently completed drum tracks for Shatner's explosive version of the Judas Priest classic "Living After Midnight," bringing his trademark thunder and precision to the album.

"I needed pounding beats to make the music feel the way I feel it," says William Shatner. "The drums drive the emotion. They create the urgency, the excitement, the danger. Heavy metal should hit you in the chest and move your soul at the same time."

Other featured drummers on the project include Dave Lombardo (Slayer, The Misfits), Chris Adler (Megadeth), Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath), Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge, Cactus), Kenny Aronoff (Steve Vai), Simon Wright (AC/DC, UFO), Bobby Rondinelli (Blue Oyster Cult, Quiet Riot), Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Joe Lynn Turner), Steve Zing (Danzig, Samhain, Mourning Noise), and Fred Aching (Kings of Thrash, Nuclear Messiah, Fraxures).

The possibility of a live production has become increasingly compelling as the recordings continue to exceed expectations. Early discussions envision a unique multimedia event where Shatner's dramatic storytelling and unmistakable voice are paired with the raw power of a live metal band, massive visual production, and a celebration of the songs and artists that helped shape heavy music.

Should the production move forward, it promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime event-an unforgettable collision of heavy metal power, theatrical imagination, and the boundless creative spirit of William Shatner.

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