Dead Poet Society Reveal 'Roach' Video

(Speakeasy) Dead Poet Society have today released a second standalone single titled "Roach", a shape-shifting song that arrives alongside an eerily captivating video co-directed by frontman Jack Underkofler and Mindreader.

"Resent. That is what this song is about," the band shared. "It's about those who have wronged you, taken advantage of you, hurt you. Let the feeling fester and consume you."

Those same themes of resentment, festering, and consumption come to life in the accompanying clip, a strikingly cinematic visual where unease steadily gives way to dread.

"Roach" was produced by Paul Meany (Twenty One Pilots, Pierce the Veil), mixed by Adam Hawkins (Turnstile, Yungblud), and recorded at Valley View Studios and The Park, both in Los Angeles.

Early last month, the L.A.-based foursome shared their first new song since 2024's FISSION, releasing the single "Sinner Systems," which arrived in tandem with a video directed by Mindreader and Darren Craig. The band explained that they were inspired to "hold a mirror up to modern excess and emotional numbness" and the result was the dark, brooding single featuring heavy, detuned, fretless grooves.

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