Saint Micah Delivers 'The Grind' Video

() Saint Micah (fka Micah McLaurin) has released the transformational, official video for his new dance pop single "The Grind" directed by visual artists and fashion photographers Domen and Van De Velde. The high-concept, fashion-forward visual features custom couture looks as well as pieces from Balmain, Zaldy, and Robert Cavalli.

"'The Grind' explores the search for identity, and the way a beautiful sense of self can become distorted under the pressure of society," share directors Domen and Van De Velde. "Through shifting characters, identities and atmospheres, we wanted to visualize Saint Micah's inner conflict in a way that feels honest, emotional and intentionally stripped back. The simplicity of the video allows the struggle itself to breathe."

Exploring the friction between who society says you need to be and who you are at your core, Saint Micah's music mirrors much of his own journey of overcoming his religious upbringing to become the truest version of himself. "Micah McLaurin was sent to conversion therapy as a child, and my mission since has been to undo that experience," adds Saint Micah on his new moniker. "This name change is my way of really becoming someone who doesn't need to ask for permission and rises above it all."

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Saint Micah Shares New Dance Pop Single 'The Grind'

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