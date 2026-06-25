Saint Micah Delivers 'The Grind' Video

() Saint Micah (fka Micah McLaurin) has released the transformational, official video for his new dance pop single "The Grind" directed by visual artists and fashion photographers Domen and Van De Velde. The high-concept, fashion-forward visual features custom couture looks as well as pieces from Balmain, Zaldy, and Robert Cavalli.
"'The Grind' explores the search for identity, and the way a beautiful sense of self can become distorted under the pressure of society," share directors Domen and Van De Velde. "Through shifting characters, identities and atmospheres, we wanted to visualize Saint Micah's inner conflict in a way that feels honest, emotional and intentionally stripped back. The simplicity of the video allows the struggle itself to breathe."
Exploring the friction between who society says you need to be and who you are at your core, Saint Micah's music mirrors much of his own journey of overcoming his religious upbringing to become the truest version of himself. "Micah McLaurin was sent to conversion therapy as a child, and my mission since has been to undo that experience," adds Saint Micah on his new moniker. "This name change is my way of really becoming someone who doesn't need to ask for permission and rises above it all."
Saint Micah Shares New Dance Pop Single 'The Grind'
Blood, Sweat & Tears Vocalist David Clayton-Thomas Dead At 84- The Rolling Stones Premiere 'Jealous Lover' Video- Global Beatles Day Celebrated With Upgraded Video- more
Hear Kenny Chesney's 'Silver Sands Marina'- Miranda Lambert Announces New Album 'Crisco'- Koe Wetzel Expands 'The Night Champion' With 5 New Songs- more
Sienna Spiro's My House World Tour Sells Out Instantly- beabadoobee Announces New Album And Arena Tour- Sam Smith Announces New Album- more
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmount Scottsdale Princess
Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027
Blood, Sweat & Tears Vocalist David Clayton-Thomas Dead At 84
The Rolling Stones Premiere 'Jealous Lover' Video
Global Beatles Day Celebrated With Upgraded Video
Joy Division Releasing Their First-Ever Official Collection Of Live Concert Recordings
Whitesnake Classic 1980s Albums Set For Special Reissue
Watch Semisonic's 'Don't Give Up Yet' Video
Desmond Child Rocks The Parthenon - The Live Concert Album Coming