The Maine Share '3:31' Video

(MPR) The Maine continues to bring the world of Joy Next Door to life with the release of the official music video for "3:31," available now. The new visual begins with a simple premise: the band is set to shoot a music video, but their singer never shows up. Rather than call it off, Kennedy Brock, Jared Monaco, Garrett Nickelsen, and Pat Kirch decide to move forward anyway, embracing the unexpected and making the most of the day. As for John O'Callaghan? He's nowhere to be found. The result is a lighthearted, self-aware visual that captures the band's sense of humor while reflecting on life's unplanned moments and uncertainty.
Following the release of their acclaimed tenth studio album, Joy Next Door, The Maine's momentum shows no signs of slowing down. Fresh off their first Stateside headline tour in nearly two years - the biggest on-sale tour of their career to date - the beloved five-piece are preparing to hit the road once again for a new run of US fall headline dates before heading overseas for their biggest European headline tour yet, an eight-city trek kicking off this September. See the full list of upcoming tour dates below.
A vibrant and ever-evolving rock band with over one Billion global streams to date and more than 1 million followers across social media, The Maine have cultivated a dedicated fanbase over their nearly two decade career. Across ten studio albums (2008-2026), the band has continued to chart its own course, building a lasting legacy rooted in artistic independence, community, and connection. Their career has included five Billboard 200-charting albums, a Top 5 Alternative Radio hit with "Loved You A Little," and countless sold-out headline shows around the world including headlining their own sold-out 8123 Fest in their hometown of Tempe, Arizona.
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