Watch Semisonic's 'Don't Give Up Yet' Video

(MPG) GRAMMY-nominated trio Semisonic released the official video for their new single "Don't Give Up Yet," that was released last week. The song, which The Minnesota Star Tribune called "heavy and loaded with meaning," is a deeply personal message that Dan Wilson began writing for a friend in crisis that expanded into a universal reminder to hold onto hope and remember the fight is far from over.

About the video, Semisonic shared, "Last year, we objected to the Federal Government's unauthorized misuse of our song 'Closing Time' in a deportation video. While we are not known as a band who writes overtly political songs, we very much stand behind the message of our new single 'Don't Give Up Yet,' which has been inspired both by loved ones fighting through hard times and by the fierce endurance and resistance of the community in our home state of Minnesota. We hope the song gives encouragement to all who need it, both in dealing with their personal struggles and in continuing to protect and defend their neighbors."

"Don't Give Up Yet" is the first in a series of new singles the band will release over the next year, and is their first release in 3 years, following their critically-acclaimed 2023 LP Little Bit of Sun.

In 2023, Semisonic released Little Bit of Sun, their first album in 22 years that featured appearances from Jason Isbell and My Morning Jacket's Jim James, as well as co-writes with Grammy-winning songwriters Lori McKenna and Amy Allen. The album received acclaim from The Guardian, Rolling Stone, BrooklynVegan, Stereogum, NME, CBC's Q and many more.

In addition to his work with Semisonic, Dan Wilson remains one of music's most celebrated songwriters and producers. In recent years, Wilson took home both a GRAMMY and CMA Award for Chris Stapleton's "White Horse" and earned his first Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song for "It Never Went Away" with Jon Batiste. His recent collaborations span an eclectic range of artists including Jon Batiste, Kathleen Edwards, Celine Dion, Mitski, Taylor Swift, Jessie Murph, Joy Oladokun, Claud, Orville Peck, Suki Waterhouse and many more.

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