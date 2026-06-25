Whitesnake Classic 1980s Albums Set For Special Reissue

(Craft Recordings) In the mid- to late 1980s, Whitesnake exploded from a popular British hard rock band into a worldwide phenomenon, becoming one of the decade's most successful rock acts.
This fall, Craft Recordings revisits that landmark period with vinyl reissues of Slide It In (1984), Whitesnake (1987), and Slip of the Tongue (1989). Powered by hits including "Here I Go Again," "Is This Love," "Still of the Night," and "Fool for Your Loving," the David Coverdale-led group's run of multi-Platinum albums helped define the sound and spectacle of '80s hard rock.
Arriving September 18, the titles return to vinyl in their original U.S. 1-LP configurations. Alongside the wide release on standard black vinyl, exclusive color pressings include the self-titled Whitesnake on "Tan Smoke" (via Walmart) and "Stone Marble" (Revolver). Fans can also find Whitesnake on limited-edition "Gold Black Ice," alongside Slide It In on "Onyx" and Slip of the Tongue on "Crimson Moon," exclusively via CraftRecordings.com. All three albums are available to pre-order and stream today here.
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