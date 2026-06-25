Winona Fighter Recruited Fans To Help Create 'Bombs Away' Video

(BPM) Rising punk group Winona Fighter enlisted fans to help film a brand new live video for the band's latest single "BOMBS AWAY", out now via Rise Records. The footage, captured at this year's Welcome To Rockville festival, features the first ever live performance of the song which had debuted earlier that day.
The band shares: "We were so stoked to be able to debut BOMBS AWAY at Rockville this past May. We couldn't believe, even though we had surprise released this song, the crowd was singing and moshing along like it had been a long time fan favorite. Giving fans camcorders to film their experience was icing on the cake for us. How f***ing cool."
"BOMBS AWAY" serves as a follow up to Winona Fighter's critically acclaimed debut album MY APOLOGIES TO THE CHEF. The band expanded on the record with a deluxe edition last fall, which featured acoustic versions of every song from the original record as well as covers of Beastie Boys' "Sabotage" and Violent Femmes' "Blister In The Sun", and new song "(Don't Get) CLOSE".
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