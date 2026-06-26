Hear BABYMETAL's 'Metal Forth (Deluxe Edition) '

(BPM) J-metal phenomenon BABYMETAL releases Metal Forth (Deluxe Edition) digitally via Capitol Records. The expanded release features three live performances and two remixes of "from me to u (feat. Poppy)," including the new versions by Major Lazer and Jordan Fish.

Following their annual Fox Day on April 1st, BABYMETAL also announced their 2026 World Tour spanning North America and Latin America. Supporting them on their North American tour dates will be Halestorm and Violent Vira. As part of their Latin American run, they will be performing their first stadium show in Mexico City with support from I Prevail and Bilmuri. Their first performance of the tour will be opening for My Chemical Romance on August 30th in San Diego.

Meaning "beyond metal," METAL FORTH made its debut last year at #9 on the Billboard 200, marking the band's first-ever U.S. Top 10 album. This is the first time in history that an all-Japanese fronted group has made this list. The project amassed over 200 million global streams and sold 36,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

METAL FORTH also debuted at #10 on Spotify's Top Albums Debut U.S. Chart and #2 on the U.S. iTunes Download Album Chart. In Japan, the album entered at #1 on the Oricon Rock Chart, #1 on the Digital Albums Chart, and #3 on the overall Oricon chart. Internationally, the album landed Top 10 in Germany, a career-best after charting at #24 with THE OTHER ONE and #18 with METAL GALAXY. It also broke the Top 20 in the UK and achieved career-high positions in the Netherlands and France.

Formed in 2010, BABYMETAL quickly gained popularity in Japan for their explosive live shows. By 2013, they had become a force of their own - opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers, Korn, and Lady Gaga, and bringing the ferocity of metal to a global audience. With over 15 years of history and a diehard international following, BABYMETAL isn't just a band - they're a movement redefining what heavy music looks and sounds like. Fronted by three dynamic women - SU-METAL, MOAMETAL, and MOMOMETAL - BABYMETAL has helped reshape the face of metal, inspiring a new generation of women and girls who see themselves in this sound and on these stages. Stream the album here

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