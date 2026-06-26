I Prevail and Amira Elfeky Team Up With 'Paradise'

(ASPR) Rare is the song that can transport you to the most heavenly of places while making a few hellacious pitstops along the way. But Grammy-nominated and Platinum-certified modern rock dynamos I Prevail and alt goth x grunge singer Amira Elfeky do just that with their new collaborative track "Paradise." Listen here.

I Prevail and Elfeky collide in the most emotional, epic, and opposingly ferocious ways. The result is a moment for both artists. Glitchy electronics, haunting and cinematic keys, and pummeling percussion abound, while Eric Vanlerberghe's commanding, scaled-the-pits-of hell howls and Elfeky's alternately cooed and spewed vocals coil around one another like a snake amid the metallic fracas. You'll feel like a voyeur witnessing a passionate battle of words between partners.

Ultimately, "Paradise" slices and scars as much as it soothes. "We've been fans of Amira for a while," states I Prevail. "She has such a distinct sound and style. The opportunity to write together came up super organically and we instantly connected on this crazy concept for a song. We all saw the vision for it almost right away. That's a rare and beautiful thing when it happens. We still don't think we know exactly what we made. We never had to stop to think about it. We just made it."

That's how the most memorable and compelling art is made - by not overthinking it and instead just doing it and letting it take shape organically.

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