Metallica Deliver Limited Edition 'Reload' Remastered Box Set

(Nasty Little Man) Today marks the definitive re-release of Metallica's quadruple platinum seventh studio album, ReLoad, via the band's own Blackened Recordings.

Remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering with Greg Fidelman overseeing, ReLoad (Remastered) is now available in formats including a Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set, standard 180g 2LP, Wal-Mart exclusive color 140g 2LP, CD, 3CD Expanded Edition, cassette and digital (including a Spatial Audio mix using Atmos).

The ReLoad Remastered Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set is a passionately and thoroughly curated document of 1997-1998 era Metallica, bursting with exclusives including previously unreleased demos, rough mixes, live performances, on-air and television appearances, and much more. This one-time numbered pressing features the remastered ReLoad album on 180g double vinyl, "The Memory Remains" 7", and Live at Ministry of Sound '97, a 140g triple album recorded live. The set's 15 CDs range from the remastered ReLoad album to never-before-released collections of riffs, demos and rough mixes, B-Sides and rarities, and a wealth of live material, while its 4 DVDs offer a plethora of behind the scenes, in-studio and live footage, on-air and television appearances, the band's pop-up performance at the CoreStates Complex Parking Lot in Philadelphia, visits to Seoul, and more. Rounding out the box's content are memorabilia including a pack of 13 Rorschach Test cards, an 11x17 Gimme Fuel poster, a sticker, a Pushead print, a 10-pack of guitar/bass picks, lyric sheets, three laminated tour passes and a deluxe 128-page book with never-before-seen photos and stories from whose who were there.

The release of ReLoad (Remastered) is also commemorated by the ongoing #GetTheReLoadOut fan cover competition. As with last year's #GetTheLoadOut, thousands of Metallica fans across social media have been submitting interpretations of ReLoad tracks. This year, #GetTheReLoadOut has expanded to include a second category: In addition to the more traditional musical covers, performance and visual artists have been invited to participate. A different track off the album has been highlighted each week throughout the competition, which will culminate with two Grand Prize Winners each taking home a Metallica-autographed ReLoad Remastered Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set.

Originally released November 18, 1997, ReLoad was the third consecutive Metallica album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200, ultimately spending nearly 80 weeks on the chart and attaining #1 status in six countries, and top 10 in nearly a dozen more. The 1995-1997 sessions at The Plant in Sausalito CA that yielded both ReLoad and Load found James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Jason Newsted exploring expanded creative terrain and pushing the boundaries of Metallica's sonic identity. On ReLoad, this meant bold decisions ranging from the inclusion of hurdy-gurdy and violin on the somber "Low Man's Lyric" to Marianne Faithfull's haunting guest vocal on "The Memory Remains." Like its 1996 predecessor, ReLoad has only grown in stature in the years since its release, with its incendiary opener "Fuel" and the timeless "The Memory Remains" remaining staples of the band's setlists on the ongoing M72 World Tour.

For a full list of configurations, track listings, package details and more, go to https://metallica.lnk.to/reloadreissue.

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