Morrissey Releases 'Deluxe Notre-Dame' EP

(Warner) MORRISSEY, one of the most beloved and influential artists of all time, releases the DELUXE NOTRE-DAME EP. Out now via Sire / Warner Records, the collection spotlights "Notre-Dame" - from his recent album MAKE UP IS A LIE - with three complementary B-sides, including "Notre-Dame (Orchestrated Version)" and a pair of additional songs from the LP recording sessions: "Hello Hell" and "Happy New Tears." Click here to order or stream DELUXE NOTRE-DAME.

The original "Notre-Dame" is powered by vibrant production, glistening guitar strum, and driving drums. Across inventive synth-pop passages and a jagged post-punk guitar solo, MORRISSEY sings his pledge of solemn solidarity to the renowned Parisian landmark.

The Orchestrated Version opens with a live-band feel, as a wave of strings rises up behind the sturdy groove as MORRISSEY's voice echoes across the track. The strings surge, adding urgency underscoring the majestic sweep of vocals offering a cinematic feel. The psychedelic "Hello Hell" and disco-rock "Happy New Tears" are welcome additions to his canon.

On MORRISSEY's 14th solo studio album, MAKE-UP IS A LIE, which arrived in March, the dynamic song cycle features 12 tracks, including the trip-hop-infused single "Make-up is a Lie" and proven live fan-favorite "The Monsters of Pig Alley." Stream MAKE UP IS A LIE HERE.

Upon release, MAKE-UP IS A LIE hit #3 on the UK Albums Chart, becoming MORRISSEY's 16th Top 10 solo album on the English tally (which includes compilations) and his 26th Top 10 album overall when including his work leading The Smiths. MOJO Magazine called the album, "His most convincing howl for ages."

MAKE-UP IS A LIE reunited MORRISSEY with producer Joe Chiccarelli (The Strokes, Weezer, The White Stripes, My Morning Jacket) as he returned to Studio La Fabrique in the Saint-Remy-de-Provence region of Southern France. With poetic and provocative lyrics, evocatively unpredictable instrumentation, and a title that reads as a call for unvarnished truth and expression, the LP confirms MORRISSEY's ongoing status as one of the most acclaimed and potent voices in music for over four decades running.

MORRISSEY is joined on MAKE-UP IS A LIE and the DELUXE NOTRE-DAME by a familiar cast of collaborators and bandmates, including Jesse Tobias, Camila Grey, Carmen Vandenberg, Juan Galeano, Alain Whyte, Gustavo Manzur, and Brendan Buckley. The DELUXE NOTRE-DAME EP is available now digitally, through all DSPs, and also in collectible 12-inch form on striking yellow vinyl.

Following his catalog-spanning world tour, which wrapped in March, MORRISSEY was announced as this year's headliner at the Darker Waves festival in Huntington Beach, CA, taking place on November 14.

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