Watch The Bends' 'Seasons Change' Video

(Warner) The Bends release their brand-new single "Seasons Change" via Warner Records along with the music video. The track is co-written and produced by Chase Lawrence (COIN), and follows the band's previous singles "Smoking In Bed," which broke the Alternative Airplay Top 100, "Tango" and "Lips," and further showcases their knack for pairing infectious melodies with raw, guitar-driven energy. Brimming with youthful nostalgia and emotional honesty, "Seasons Change" captures the growing pains of change and self-discovery while cementing The Bends as one of rock's most exciting new voices.

Lead singer Hayden Field of The Bends says, A year ago I pulled out of my parents' driveway to move away from Louisiana for the first time in my life. There's this memory I have of my mom crying in the driveway which I will never forget. On my way to Nashville I stopped to spend the night with one of my best friends who had just lost his mom the month before. I remember thinking how life had never felt that potent. I was grieving the life, family, and friends I felt I was leaving behind and for my friend experiencing such a heavy loss. This song is about losing something you can never get back and the confusion that accompanies such moments, but still possessing hope for the future - because you have to.

In addition, the band is currently embarking on their first-ever North American "If You Insist" Tour. The tour is a mixture of headline dates with support from Foxtide, Flamingos In The Tree, Margot Sinclair, The Braymores, Common People and Fudge, dates opening for Spacey Jane, as well as Lollapalooza and a handful of other festivals. The tour kicked off on April 16th in New Orleans, LA and will hit a number of major cities across the US including Boston, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, and more.

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