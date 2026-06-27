Bayside Release 'Anywhere But Here' Featuring New B-Side And Four Fan Faves

(ASPR) Bayside are bringing us Christmas in June with Anywhere But Here; a collection of 5-songs that have been carefully plucked from a discography littered with Billboard-charted hits and Warped Tour favorites including mainstays like "Devotion And Desire" (+30M streams) and "The Walking Wounded."

The album art alone is a personal and intimate gift to their fans, illustrated by drummer Chris Guglielmo, bringing it back to basics in the most authentic, dutiful way.

To celebrate the band has shared a visualizer for "Monster," a previously digitally unreleased single from their 2011 album Killing Time. The song was only available on the album's vinyl pressing... until now!

For a band that has overcome adversity and is continually fueled by the most loyal, multi-generational fanbase, it is BAYSIDE's endurance and dedication to providing some of the best live performances decades in, that should be studied. The band just wrapped a tour with former labelmates and fellow 2000s favorite, TAKING BACK SUNDAY, and if 2026 has proven us anything, it is that nostalgia isn't only welcomed, it is urgently requested and unequivocally vital in unearthing that part of all of us who are hopeful for brighter days ahead.

The band's upcoming live festival appearances are below.

BAYSIDE LIVE:

7/23 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival

7/25 - Long Beach, CA - VANS Warped Tour

8/14 - North Ridgeville, OH - The Afterburner Ohio Music Festival

9/18 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest 2026

9/26 - Four Chord Musical Festival

11/14 - Orlando, FL - VANS Warped Tour

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