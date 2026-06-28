Bowling For Soup Expand Hey! Let's Be Friends ... The Tour

() After a very busy summer with Simple Plan and 3OH!3, along with select dates of Vans Warped Tour, pop punk legends Bowling For Soup have added an additional 10-dates in November to their Fall headlining tour, Hey!! Let's Be Friends ... The Tour.
Initially kicking off September 17 in Louisville, KY, with support from Ballyhoo! and Rosecoloredworld, the tour will wrap on November 20 in San Antonio, TX.
Tickets are on sale now, see the dates below:
NOV 05 - HOUSE OF BLUES - HOUSTON, TX
NOV 06 - TIPITINA'S - NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOV 07 - WORKPLAY THEATRE - BIRMINGHAM, AL
NOV 09 - SATELLITE MUSIC HALL - MEMPHIS, TN
NOV 10 - THE SIGNAL - CHATTANOOGA, TN
NOV 12 - THE RITZ YBOR - TAMPA, FL
NOV 14 - WARPED TOUR - ORLANDO, FL**
NOV 15 - REVOLUTION LIVE - FT. LAUDERDALE, FL
NOV 18 - OZARK MUSIC HALL - FAYETTEVILLE, AR
NOV 19 - THE BACKYARD - WACO, TX
NOV 20 - AZTEC THEATRE - SAN ANTONIO, TX
** Festival
Watch Bowling for Soup Get 'In Too Deep' With Sum 41 Hit
American Hi-Fi To Join Bowling For Soup & Frank Turner For Summer Tour
Watch Bowling for Soup Reimagine Simple Plan's 'I'm Just A Kid'
Bowling For Soup And Able Machines Cover Brit-Pop Anthem 'Connection'
Hear The Pretty Reckless' New Album 'Dear God'- OneRepublic's 'Waking Up' Gets Special Reissues- Tom Petty Classics 'American Girl' and 'Breakdown' Extended- more
Dan + Shay Share Their New Song 'Marry You Again'- Reba McEntire's 'Ain't Gonna Keep It Waitin'- Ashley Monroe Joins Little Big Town For 'Sucker For a Sad Song'- more
Benson Boone Returns With 'The Time of My Life' Video- Melanie Martinez Performed On TODAY- Quavo Streaming Pharrell Williams Produced 'HAAVIN'- more
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027
Hear The Pretty Reckless' New Album 'Dear God'
OneRepublic's 'Waking Up' Gets Special Reissues
Tom Petty Classics 'American Girl' and 'Breakdown' Extended
Sting Releases 'The Night Watch: Live at the Rijksmuseum'
Chris Cornell's 'Carry On' Remastered and Expanded
alt-J's Joe Newman aka JJerome87 Streaming Debut Album 'The Canyon'
Watch Steve Hackett & Steve Rothery's 'The Black Sea' Video
Metallica Stream 'Sad But True' Performance From Zurich Concert