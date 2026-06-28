Bowling For Soup Expand Hey! Let's Be Friends ... The Tour

() After a very busy summer with Simple Plan and 3OH!3, along with select dates of Vans Warped Tour, pop punk legends Bowling For Soup have added an additional 10-dates in November to their Fall headlining tour, Hey!! Let's Be Friends ... The Tour.

Initially kicking off September 17 in Louisville, KY, with support from Ballyhoo! and Rosecoloredworld, the tour will wrap on November 20 in San Antonio, TX.

Tickets are on sale now, see the dates below:

NOV 05 - HOUSE OF BLUES - HOUSTON, TX

NOV 06 - TIPITINA'S - NEW ORLEANS, LA

NOV 07 - WORKPLAY THEATRE - BIRMINGHAM, AL

NOV 09 - SATELLITE MUSIC HALL - MEMPHIS, TN

NOV 10 - THE SIGNAL - CHATTANOOGA, TN

NOV 12 - THE RITZ YBOR - TAMPA, FL

NOV 14 - WARPED TOUR - ORLANDO, FL**

NOV 15 - REVOLUTION LIVE - FT. LAUDERDALE, FL

NOV 18 - OZARK MUSIC HALL - FAYETTEVILLE, AR

NOV 19 - THE BACKYARD - WACO, TX

NOV 20 - AZTEC THEATRE - SAN ANTONIO, TX

** Festival

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