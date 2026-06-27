Chris Cornell's 'Carry On' Remastered and Expanded

(UMe) Chris Cornell's second solo studio album is newly remastered by Levi Seitz at Blackbelt Mastering and reissued across Digital, 180-gram Black Vinyl, and 2LP Picture Disc vinyl formats.

The reissues include two bonus tracks "Today" and "Roads We Choose" plus an unreleased extended intro for "Billie Jean," the cover of the iconic Michael Jackson song.

The album also features the theme song "You Know My Name" from the 2006 James Bond film Casino Royale. Stream or order here and see the tracklisting below:

Black Vinyl (2LP, 180-gram Black Vinyl)

Disc 1

No Such Thing (Side A)

Poison Eye (Side A)

Arms Around Your Love (Side A)

Safe and Sound (Side A)

She'll Never Be Your Man (Side B)

Ghosts (Side B)

Killing Birds (Side B)

Billie Jean (Side B)

Disc 2

Scar On the Sky (Side C)

Your Soul Today (Side C)

Finally Forever (Side C)

Silence The Voices (Side C)

Disappearing Act (Side D)

Today [Bonus Track] (Side D)

Roads We Choose [Bonus Track] (Side D)

You Know My Name (Film Version) (Side D)

Picture Disc (2LP Picture Disc Vinyl)

Disc 1

No Such Thing (Side A)

Poison Eye (Side A)

Arms Around Your Love (Side A)

Safe and Sound (Side A)

She'll Never Be Your Man (Side B)

Ghosts (Side B)

Killing Birds (Side B)

Billie Jean (Side B)

Disc 2

Scar On the Sky (Side C)

Your Soul Today (Side C)

Finally Forever (Side C)

Silence The Voices (Side C)

Disappearing Act (Side D)

Today [Bonus Track] (Side D)

Roads We Choose [Bonus Track] (Side D)

You Know My Name (Film Version) (Side D)

Digital

No Such Thing

Poison Eye

Arms Around Your Love

Safe and Sound

She'll Never Be Your Man

Ghosts

Killing Birds

Billie Jean [Extended Intro]

Scar On the Sky

Your Soul Today

Finally Forever

Silence The Voices

Disappearing Act

Today [Bonus Track]

Roads We Choose [Bonus Track]

You Know My Name (Film Version)

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