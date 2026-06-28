Cleopatra Records Announces Limited Edition New York Dolls Release

(Cleopatra Records) Cleopatra Records is proud to announce STRICTLY LIMITED, an extraordinary new series of bespoke 7-inch singles featuring rare, archival and unreleased tracks by some of the legends of rock'n'roll.

Presented in authentic white-label style packaging with a one-sided sleeve card and poly bag, STRICTLY LIMITED releases are STRICTLY LIMITED to a maximum of 50 copies per release, never to be repressed or reissued.

Thor and Michael Moorcock, King Stott (ex-Plasmatics), Linda Gail Lewis featuring Hillbilly Moon Explosion and Bill Haley, Powerman 5000, Lorraine Lewis and Dee Snider and Kings Of Thrash are among the earliest STRICTLY LIMITED releases, with many, many more to come.

But kicking off this very special series is an extraordinary archival release documenting the earliest days of the New York Dolls story with a strictly limited edition 7-inch vinyl pressing featuring rare recordings from both the New York Dolls and the pre-Dolls group Actress.

Pressed on vivacious pink vinyl and limited to just 50 hand-numbered copies worldwide, this collectible white-label style release captures a vital moment in the birth of glam and punk rock history.

The A-side features "Looking For A Kiss," recorded in 1972 at Mercer Street Arts Center and produced by legendary New York rock figure Marty Thau. The recording features David Johansen, Johnny Thunders, Sylvain Sylvain, Arthur Kane and Billy Murcia during the formative early era of the New York Dolls.

The B-side presents a historic unreleased recording by Actress, the 1971 group that evolved into the New York Dolls, featuring Johnny Thunders on vocals and guitar before the band adopted the Dolls name. Titled "I'm Confronted," this version has never appeared on streaming services or digital platforms and makes its official vinyl debut here.

Presented in authentic white-label style packaging with a one-sided sleeve card and poly bag, the release is designed as a raw archival artifact honoring the underground spirit of early New York City rock & roll.

TRACKLISTING

SIDE A

"Looking For A Kiss"

Recorded in 1972 at Mercer Street Arts Center

Produced by Marty Thau

SIDE B

Actress - "I'm Confronted" (alternate version)

Recorded in 1971

Order here

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