Hear Tame Impala Rock Smashing Pumpkins From New Tribute Album

(PAA) Sumerian Records proudly announces Sending Hearts To All My Dearies - A Tribute To The Smashing Pumpkins, an ambitious new collection celebrating one of the most influential catalogs in modern rock history. The album arrives digitally on August 14, 2026, with a deluxe 2xLP vinyl release featuring multiple exclusive multi-color variants set for October 16, 2026.
Co-signed and personally titled by Billy Corgan himself, Sending Hearts To All My Dearies takes its name from a beloved lyric in the Siamese Dream classic "Mayonaise" and brings together an eclectic lineup of artists spanning alternative, rock, metal, and beyond to reinterpret songs from every era of The Smashing Pumpkins' storied career.
The collection features transformative takes on iconic anthems including "Bullet With Butterfly Wings" alongside fan-favorite cuts such as "Jellybelly," showcasing the remarkable breadth and lasting impact of a catalog that continues to inspire generations of musicians more than three decades after its inception.
Leading the announcement is Tame Impala's mesmerizing reimagining of "Hummer" from The Smashing Pumpkins' landmark 1993 album Siamese Dream. Expanding on the original's psychedelic spirit, the band layers dreamy vocals, wavy guitar textures, and hypnotic percussion into a modern interpretation that honors the song's dreamlike melodies while filtering it through Kevin Parker's unmistakable sonic lens.
For Parker, the song holds a deeply personal connection: "Siamese Dream was the soundtrack to my high school years and 'Hummer' is the song that takes me back there in the most potent way."
More than a tribute album, Sending Hearts To All My Dearies serves as a conversation between generations of artists, with musicians shaped by The Smashing Pumpkins' fearless songwriting, experimentation, and emotional honesty paying homage through reinterpretation and new perspective. More than three decades after redefining alternative rock, the band's music continues to inspire artists and audiences alike, making this collection both a celebration of their enduring legacy and a reminder that truly great songs never stop evolving.
Track List:
1. Tame Impala - Hummer
2. Yonaka - Today
3. The Midnight - Tonight, Tonight
4. Carpenter Brut - Cherub Rock
5. Barns Courtney - 1979
6. Meg Myers - Eye
7. Palaye Royale - Bullet With Butterfly Wings
8. Between The Buried and Me - Jellybelly
9. Alice Glass - Drown
10. Starbenders - Tonight, Tonight
11. Nita Strauss - 1979
12. Bones UK - Cherub Rock
13. Moon Taxi - Thirty Three
14. Des Rocs - Bullet With Butterfly Wings
15. Urban Heat - Ava Adore
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