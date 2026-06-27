Hear The Pretty Reckless' New Album 'Dear God'

(align) The Pretty Reckless have released their highly anticipated fifth studio album DEAR GOD, available now via Fearless Records - listen here.

Written with diaristic honesty and unflinching self-reflection, DEAR GOD finds The Pretty Reckless at their most vulnerable, intense, and creatively fearless. Produced by Taylor Momsen, Ben Phillips, and Jonathan Wyman, the album expands upon the band's signature hard rock foundation while pushing into new emotional and sonic territory. Featuring standout tracks including focus track "About You," "Love Me" and "When I Wake Up," the record explores themes of loss, faith, resilience, love, and redemption through some of the band's most personal songwriting to date.

DEAR GOD arrives on the heels of the success of "When I Wake Up," which recently became The Pretty Reckless' ninth No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. The milestone further cements the band's status as one of the most successful acts in modern rock radio and sets the stage for what is their most raw and uncompromising release to date.

Speaking about the album, frontwoman Taylor Momsen said, "DEAR GOD is the most honest record we've ever made. Every song came from a real place, whether I wanted to admit it or not. There was no hiding behind characters or concepts this time. It's all there...the doubt, the anger, the hope, the questions. We made the record we needed to make, and I'm incredibly proud of it."

The Pretty Reckless will bring their electrifying live show to fans across the globe with the all-new Dear God Tour, kicking off in Raleigh, NC on July 10 with stops in Chicago, New Orleans, Dallas, Los Angeles, and more before continuing overseas and concluding in Glasgow, UK on December 3.

North America:

Fri, July 10th - The Ritz, Raleigh, NC

Mon, July 13th - The Fillmore, Detroit, MI

Fri, July 17th - Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL

Tue, July 21st - The Midland Theatre, Kansas City, MO

Thu, July 23rd - ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Austin, TX

Sat, July 25th - House of Blues, Dallas, TX

Fri, July 31st - The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

Sun, Aug 2nd - The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

Fri, Aug 7th - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

Tue, Aug 11th - Grey Eagle Event Centre, Calgary, AB, CA

Sat, Aug 15th - Moore Theatre, Seattle, WA

Fri, Aug 28th - Avondale Brewing Company, Birmingham, AL

Sat, Aug 29th - House of Blues, New Orleans, LA

Thu, Sep 3rd - Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

Wed, Sep 9th - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN

Thu, Sep 10th - House of Blues, Cleveland, OH

Sun, Sep 13th - History, Ottawa, ON, CA

Thu, Sep 24th - Citizens House of Blues, Boston, MA

Sat, Sep 26th - The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD

Mon, Sep 28th - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, Hampton, NH

EU/UK:

Mon, Nov 9th - La Riviera, Madrid, ES

Tue, Nov 10th - Razzmatazz, Barcelona, ES

Sat, Nov 14th - Fabrique, Milan, IT

Mon, Nov 16th - Forum Karlín, Prague, CZ

Wed, Nov 18th - Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin, DE

Sat, Nov 21st - Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, DE

Mon, Nov 23rd - AFAS Live, Amsterdam, NL

Tue, Nov 24th - Zenith, Paris, FR

Thu, Nov 26th - The Prospect Building, Bristol, UK

Fri, Nov 27th - Civic Hall, Wolverhampton, UK

Sun, Nov 29th - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

Tue, Dec 1st - O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

Thu, Dec 3rd - Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

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