Liam St. John Delivers 'Send For Me' Video

(MPG) Western gothic rocker Liam St. John has released his brand new single "Send for me," available everywhere today through Big Loud Rock. Accompanied by an achingly powerful official video, the track marks a bold new chapter for the Nashville-based, Spokane-native as he pushes the boundaries of his poignant blend of Americana grit and rock-and-roll fire to new sonic realms. "Send for me" finds a tormented St. John agonizing over the sweet wound of restless longing and harsh reality as he pines for lost love.
"I wrote this song at FAME studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama with my buddies Rob and Spencer," said St. John. "I like to think the spirit of Etta James was there with me when I wrote this heart-aching ballad of lost love."
With over 100 million global streams across platforms, "Send for me" follows a breakout year for St. John which saw the release of his critically-acclaimed debut studio album Man Of The North. Hailed as "a bluesy, powerful album that announces the Washington state songwriter as an artist you need to know" (Rolling Stone) along with features by NPR's Weekend Edition, People Magazine, and more, the launch of Man Of The North led to sold-out tours across the US, Europe, and the UK, buzzing performances at SXSW, Lollapalooza, and CMA Fest, as well as his debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage.
St. John has since brought the songs of Man Of The North to life through a series of stunning, cinematic performances captured around the globe, from the breathtaking heights of the Knik Glacier in Alaska, the depths of the Cumberland Caverns in Tennessee, to the edge of the cliffs of the Scottish coast at the striking Findlater Castle, and beyond. Collectively drawing over 25 million views across all platforms, it began with a national television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show and culminated in the recently released live album Man Of The North (Live In The Wild), out now.
St. John will kick off his Year of the Horse headline tour next month across the US followed by a series of select dates this fall with Cameron Whitcomb.
TOUR DATES:
06/26 - Nashville, TN @ Bluebird Cafe
07/29 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
07/31 - Boulder, CO @ Velvet Elk Lounge
08/01 - Grant, CO @ Duck Lake
08/03 - Billings, MT @ Pub Station Tap Room
08/04 - Bozeman, MT @ Live from the Divide
08/05 - Spokane, WA @ The District at Knitting Factory
08/06 - Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret
08/07 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
08/08 - Portland, OR @ The Showdown
08/10 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Boise
08/14 - Susanville, CA @ Diamond Mountain Casino & Hotel
08/15 - Redmond, OR @ General Duffy's Waterhole
08/18 - Denver, CO @ Skylark Lounge
08/20 - Nashville, TN @ Pickin in the Backwoods Music Festival
09/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle*
09/30 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom*
10/02 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium*
10/03 - Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre*
10/06 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA*
10/07 - Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24*
10/09 - Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House*
10/10 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma*
10/13 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Hotel*
10/14 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre*
10/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern*
10/21 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre*
* w/ Cameron Whitcomb
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