Muse Mark Album Release With Ellie Goulding Collab Visualizer

(Warner) GRAMMY Award-winning English rock titans Muse release their immersive new album, The Wow! Signal. Fueled by adventurous production and explosive instrumentation, the band's tenth full-length races through a series of diverse soundscapes in a feverish quest to unravel themes of extraterrestrial communication, technological anxiety, existential wonder, and the human search for meaning in an increasingly disconnected world. Listen here via Warner Records. The Wow! Signal arrives alongside a visualizer for the standout track, "Hush" featuring Ellie Goulding.

The cinematic 10-song set drops as MUSE prepare to embark on The Wow! Signal Tour. Following a July 2 headliner at Milwaukee's Summerfest, the North American leg picks up Sunday, July 5, at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in St. Louis, MO, then touches down in cities across the United States - dipping briefly into Canada for dates including the Festival d'ete de Quebec - before wrapping up at Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Bowl on Monday, August 31. Along the way, the band will be supported by Bloc Party and Portugal. The Man on select dates, and The Temper Trap at all shows. MUSE will then head to the U.K. and Europe for a 16-date arena run.

Arriving toward the end of The Wow! Signal, "Hush" hits like a last desperate grasp for connection between two souls in the midst of an apocalyptic event. Matt Bellamy and Ellie Goulding both make pleas to "forget the world together" over a score that moves from soaring raw riffage to minimal passages powered by spare piano and a four-four beat that kicks like a pounding heart. Eventually, their voices meet on the massive chorus: "It's getting too loud, don't let it drown us out (ooh hush) / It's you and me now, there's chaos all around / So lose yourself, free yourself, and feel / Take a breath and ... hush."

MUSE - The Wow! Signal Tour Dates

Jul 02 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest ^

Jul 05 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater * ~

Jul 07 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center * ~

Jul 10 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre * ~

Jul 11 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center * ~

Jul 13 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre * ~

Jul 15 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre * ~

Jul 17 - Quebec, QC @ Festival d'ete de Quebec ^

Jul 18 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center * ~

Jul 22 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center * ~

Jul 24 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Albany Med Health System at SPAC * ~

Jul 25 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater * ~

Jul 28 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion * ~

Jul 29 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion * ~

Aug 10 - Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater - ~

Aug 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre - ~

Aug 14 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion - ~

Aug 15 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater - ~

Aug 18 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheater - ~ +

Aug 20 - West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre - ~

Aug 22 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater - ~

Aug 23 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre - ~

Aug 26 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre - ~

Aug 27 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre - ~

Aug 29 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - ~

Aug 31 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl - ~

Sep 19 - Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026 ^

Nov 12 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

Nov 13 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

Nov 15 - London, UK @ The O2

Nov 16 - London, UK @ The O2

Nov 18 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

Nov 20 - Milan, Italy @ Unipol Dome

Nov 21 - Milan, Italy @ Unipol Dome

Nov 24 - Dusseldorf, Germany @ PSD Bank Dome

Nov 25 - Dusseldorf, Germany @ PSD Bank Dome

Nov 27 - Paris, France @ Paris La Defense Arena

Nov 29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Nov 30 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Dec 03 - Montpellier, France @ Sud de France Arena

Dec 04 - Montpellier, France @ Sud de France Arena

Dec 07 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

Dec 08 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

^ festival

* support from Bloc Party

- support from Portugal. The Man

~ support from The Temper Trap

+ non-Live Nation date

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