OneRepublic's 'Waking Up' Gets Special Reissues

(UMe) Diamond-certified and GRAMMY Award-nominated pop rock band OneRepublic release their 2x-Platinum sophomore album, Waking Up, on vinyl for the first time, alongside a newly remastered digital release.

A standard 2LP Black Vinyl is available in brick-and-mortar stores everywhere and at online retailers, while a limited-edition 2LP Baby Blue and Yellow Color Vinyl with an alternate cover is available exclusively on the group's official store, uDiscover, and The Sound of Vinyl. All versions are now presented in newly remastered sound by Mystery Room Mastering's Justin Perkins.

Originally released in November 2009, Waking Up arrived at a pivotal moment for OneRepublic. Coming off the massive success of their debut, the band found themselves in motion, writing songs between cities, soundchecks, and long stretches on the road. That sense of momentum shaped the record, pushing them toward something bigger, more immediate, and built for the stage. It marked the moment they stopped being seen as a breakout act and started becoming a global one.

Their second album, Waking Up, debuted in the Top 25 of the Billboard 200 and went on to achieve 2x-Platinum certification from the RIAA, but its story didn't peak there. Waking Up has since grown into a true catalog powerhouse, surpassing 5.5 billion global streams and spending 80 weeks on the Billboard 200. Its reach has continued to expand across generations, with 1.3 million TikTok creates and 3.3 billion TikTok views, alongside 28 million creates and 7.6 billion total views across social platforms.

What defined the album was its run of singles, each revealing a different side of the band. Recently RIAA certified 4x-Platinum "All The Right Moves" arrived first, bold and orchestral, signaling a shift in scale. It became a radio mainstay, spending 32 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #18, while continuing to connect with audiences today through nearly 1 billion global streams and a strong presence across social platforms.

"Secrets" followed with a more cinematic, introspective tone, finding a life far beyond radio. Its widespread use across film and television shows like 30 Rock, Gossip Girl, Lost, and Disney's The Sorcerer's Apprentice helped introduce the band to new audiences around the world, laying the groundwork for its long-term success. Over time, the 7x-Platinum hit has grown into one of their biggest global songs, generating 2.4 billion global streams, spending 21 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #21, and continuing to gain traction across digital platforms and fan-driven content.

Then came 6x-Platinum "Good Life" a defining moment not just for the album, but for the band's identity. Brighter and more open, it captured a sense of optimism that would become a signature of their sound. Tallying over 239 million views on YouTube, its music video helped cement its cultural footprint. The track spent 23 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #8. Rolling Stone hailed the latter as "haunting and jaunty," touting it among "The 15 Best Whistling Songs of All Time." In the years since, it has only grown, surpassing 1.2 billion global streams and becoming a lasting staple across playlists, media, and fan moments.

Together, these songs not only fueled the album's success but also expanded the band's global touring reach, taking them across major international markets and solidifying their reputation as a live force. To this day, Waking Up remains a staple in OneRepublic's catalog, affirming them as one of this era's most influential pop bands whose impact continues to magnify.

It follows the first-ever vinyl pressing of their debut, Dreaming Out Loud, which dropped earlier this year in 2LP Black Vinyl (Wide) and 2LP Blue Galaxy Color Vinyl formats.

Order the vinyl here

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