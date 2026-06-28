The String Cheese Surprise Fans With 'Lightning Sky'

(BHM) The String Cheese Incident surprised fans with the release of the brand new track "Lightning Sky." Building on 2023's Lend Me A Hand, produced by Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Waxahatchee, and Hiss Golden Messenger), "Lightning Sky" reflects a deep commitment to songcraft and storytelling.
That collaboration with Cook helped shape the band's approach to songwriting in a way that continues to resonate today, ushering in a new era for the beloved band known for their immersive live shows and authentic, narrative-driven songwriting.
"'Lightning Sky' was inspired by a road trip to Oklahoma that my wife Kristin and I took to visit my family," explains songwriter and bassist Keith Moseley. "The song leans into the idea of connecting with the wisdom of the spiritual world and honoring family past and present. It is meant to be an homage and a celebration. We hope you enjoy it. Woo hoo hoo!"
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