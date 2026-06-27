Tom Petty Classics 'American Girl' and 'Breakdown' Extended

(Sachs & Co.) In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, the Tom Petty Estate unveils extended, newly mixed versions of beloved hits, "American Girl" and "Breakdown"-listen/save here.

Both tracks have been remixed from the original multi-track tapes in Hi-Res and Dolby Atmos, offering fans a new way to experience two songs that have defined the band for fifty years. The songs were recorded in 1976 at Shelter Brown Room Studio-"American Girl" on July 4th, a fitting origin for a song that has since become a cornerstone of the American rock canon.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest rock songs ever written, "American Girl" returns to the top of streaming charts every Fourth of July, a testament to how deeply it has embedded itself in American culture. Earlier this month, the new mix was featured in a Major League Baseball celebration of the U.S. Semiquincentennial, a natural pairing for America's pastime.

Fans are also treated to an extended version of "Breakdown," the band's first-ever Top 40 hit and debut single. A deceptively understated rock anthem, the track from the band's early days has grown to become one of their most recognizable songs, known for showcasing guitarist Mike Campbell's signature riffs.

The story of "Breakdown's" creation is legendary: Petty wrote the track during a late-night session, calling the Heartbreakers back to the studio in the early morning to record the song. It was later edited from more than seven minutes to become the band's first single.

"American Girl" and "Breakdown" appear on Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers' self-titled debut album, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Five decades after its release, the record stands as one of the most impressive debut albums in rock history-the sound of a band that arrived fully formed. As critic David Fricke shares, it "still sounds fresh and assured, a luminous classicism written for the moment."

Over his 40-year career, Tom Petty became a beloved American rock & roll icon, world renowned for his songwriting and his incredible band the Heartbreakers. In addition to the 13 studio albums he made with the Heartbreakers, Petty recorded three solo albums, including the acclaimed Full Moon Fever, Wildflowers and Highway Companion. Petty was also a member of the supergroup Traveling Wilburys and in the pre-Heartbreakers band Mudcrutch.

Hailed as one of the greatest rock music artists of all time, Petty's honors include Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and multiple Grammy Awards. He has sold over 85 million records, amassed over five billion streams and performed to over 140 million fans worldwide. Widely recognized and remembered for his philanthropy and service, Petty is the recipient of some of the highest honors in philanthropy including Midnight Mission's Golden Heart Award in 2011, and MusicCares 'Person of the Year' in 2017. The Petty Estate aims to extend the late artist's legacy, both musically and in spirit, by supporting philanthropic and social issues that were close to Petty's heart.

Tom Petty passed away in 2017 shortly after completing his 40th anniversary tour, leaving behind a massive archive of unreleased material. His music continues to reach fans, both new and old, around the world today.

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