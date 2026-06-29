Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single

(ASPR) Bad Wolves return with their new single and music video "Paint It Red," out now via Better Noise Music. It serves as the band's first release of 2026 and as the introduction to Killboy (Sara Skinner), who makes her fiery debut as the band's new vocalist with the track.
Here, Bad Wolves begin to explore a broader sonic palette, unlocking subtleties in their sound that feel both fresh and fully realized. The June 29 release date is no accident. The Strawberry Moon - the full moon that rises in late June - is steeped in mythology and primal energy, perfect for a new release from a band whose identity has always been intertwined with the power and imagery of wolves.
Regarding the onset of this chapter, Bad Wolves founder, drummer, and songwriter John Boecklin commented, "When we started looking for the next voice of Bad Wolves, we weren't looking for someone to fill a spot; we were looking for someone who could help push this band into its next chapter. The first time I heard Sara sing, I knew she was different. She has an incredible voice, undeniable presence, and the kind of versatility that allows us to take our songwriting to places we've never gone before. Beyond the talent, she's brought a renewed energy and excitement into this band. Sara isn't here to recreate the past, she's here to help us build the future. We couldn't be more excited to welcome her to the Bad Wolves family and for everyone to hear what we've been working on together."
There's no better way to start this chapter than "Paint It Red." Propelled by pummeling drums and a head-nodding groove, the track fuses Killboy's dynamic delivery to an airtight polyrhythmic riff. Once again, the track illustrates the group's uncanny ability to marry skyscraper-size melodies and intricately crushing instrumentation. Baptized in crimson, the chorus culminates on an ominous, yet entrancing chant, "And watch the blood flow down like a river from my mouth...'Cause they won't miss you when you're dead, so paint it red."
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