Music Community Rallies Around ex-Thrill Kill Kult bassist Charles Levi Amid Health Crisis

(SPPR) The industrial and alternative music communities are mobilizing a coordinated fundraising and tribute campaign to support pioneering bassist Charles Levi at a difficult time. Known for his foundational work with My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult and Pigface, Levi is facing severe, ongoing medical complications that have left him in urgent need of housing stability, long-term care, and essential living support.

Charles Levi's career spans over four decades, launching in the late 1980s. His distinctive bass style became synonymous with the legendary Wax Trax! Records era, a pioneering force that fundamentally shaped industrial and alternative music culture. Beyond his defining role in My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, Levi has been a prolific collaborator, contributing to some of the scene's most influential underground projects, including KMFDM, Project .44, Haloblack, ConformCo, H3llb3nt, Black From the Dead, and The Urban Soundtrack. He has also appeared in several films, including "The Crow".

Since a critical 2021 hospitalization for sepsis and multiple organ failure, Levi's health has severely deteriorated, requiring an amputation and a cardiac ICD implant. Today, his heart (Atrial Fibrillation and upcoming catheterization), kidneys (Stage 4 disease), spine (suspected stenosis causing severe vertigo), and brain (vascular dementia and mini-strokes) are all actively affected, compounded by recent stress-induced weight loss. His fiancee, Dani, provides full-time care, but they face staggering costs for his specialized care, essential medications, and daily living expenses. With 9 of his 19 daily medications completely uncovered by insurance, nominal disability support falls short, leaving a massive financial deficit that this music community initiative actively aims to close.

As part of a multi-tiered effort to gather financial relief and creative solidarity, DJ Lazarus is hosting a hybrid benefit event in Toronto on Friday, July 3rd, which will be broadcast globally via Twitch to allow fans worldwide to participate and donate. The "WAX TRAX! Dance Party with Thrill Kill Kult Spotlight" will take place at Toronto's Ground Control (1279 Queen St West), involving DJs, visuals, and programming that celebrates the Wax Trax! era and its artists. Doors open at 10pm and admission is a minimum $10 donation via Eventbrite or at the door with all proceeds going to Charles Levi's care.

"Charles Levi has been a beloved and influential figure within the music scene for decades. Friends, collaborators, artists, promoters, and fans from around the world are coming together in a coordinated fundraising campaign and community tribute that expands the Benefit for Charles Levi event in Toronto into a broader effort for participation everywhere," says DJ Lazarus.

"We are collecting short video messages from musicians, producers, DJs, promoters, and others for a tribute video celebrating Charles' impact. Acclaimed artist Simon Paul, known for his work with Skinny Puppy, Front Line Assembly, and other industrial music icons, is creating a limited-edition poster for the campaign as a fundraising item. A video booth at the event will also capture messages, memories, and words of support, building a lasting archive of appreciation and solidarity for Charles."

This grassroots relief effort is organized and supported by a coalition of community figures, including DJ Lazarus, Ali Jafri (The Shadow Majlis, Pigface), Ground Control, Chris Lewis, Matthew Potter, Simon Paul, Martin Atkins and the Museum of Post Punk and Industrial Music, Joe Average and Joey Galvan of the Industrial Amputation podcast, and Shameless Promotion PR.

While this Toronto benefit event will serve as a local activation point within this broader campaign, a GoFundMe campaign is also underway, serving as the central coordination point for direct support in terms of supporting housing costs, medical care and essential living needs. Donations to his housing and care can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/charles-levi-housing.

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