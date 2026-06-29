Pallbearer Reveal Dates Where They Will Play 'Foundations of Burden' In Full

(another side) Following this year's extensive series of tour dates and festival appearances celebrating their landmark progressive doom album Foundations of Burden, Pallbearer are bringing their North American campaign to its culmination with a fresh set of dates performing the record in its entirety.

This new, lengthy run includes shows in Texas, California, Pacific Northwest, the Midwest and more, and tickets for the new shows will go on sale this Wednesday, July 1 at 10am local time.

Pallbearer comment: "We can't overstate how great it's been to revisit this record and share the experience of it with so many people over the past year. It's always been a hugely impactful record for us, and letting it live and breathe over the course of the year has been such a joyful opportunity.

"We plan for these shows to be the final North American tour dates for the album so if you've been hoping for an chance to dwell within Foundations' sonics, don't miss out! We are also completely thrilled to have two captivating and masterful bands in Slowhole and Ordh along for these dates!"

Pallbearer, Foundations of Burden tour:

Aug 20 Shreveport, LA - Bear's *

Aug 21 Houston, TX - Black Magic Social Club *

Aug 22 McAllen, TX - The Gremlin *

Aug 23 Austin, TX - Brushy Street Commons *

Aug 25 Dallas, TX - AM/FM *

Aug 27 Arenas Valley, NM - Whiskey Creek Zócalo *

Aug 28 Tucson, AZ - Soundquest Festival

Sep 01 San Diego, CA - The Casbah ^

Sep 02 Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room ^

Sep 03 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex ^

Sep 05 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall ^

Sep 06 San Jose, CA - The Ritz ^

Sep 08 Eugene, OR - John Henry's ^

Sep 09 Portland, OR - Polaris ^

Sep 11 Bellingham, WA - The Shakedown ^

Sep 12 Vancouver, BC - The American ^

Sep 13 Seattle, WA - Substation ^

Sep 14 Spokane, WA - Brightside ^

Sep 15 Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club ^

Sep 16 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge ^

Sep 18 Denver, CO - Marquis ^

Sep 19 Omaha, NE - Slowdown ^

Sep 21 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club ^

Sep 22 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle ^

Sep 23 Muskegon, MI - Rake Beer Project ^

Sep 24 Cincinnati, OH - Woodward Theater ^

Sep 25 Lexington, KY - The Burl ^

* with Slowhole

^ with Ordh

Related Stories

Pallbearer Expand Foundations of Burden Tour

Pallbearer Extend 'Foundations Of Burden' Tour

Pallbearer Release 'Forgotten Days' Video

News > Pallbearer