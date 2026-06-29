Saves The Day Announce 25th Anniversary UK Tour For 'Stay What You Are'

(PMPR) Saves The Day are returning to the UK this November for a run of dates celebrating the 25th anniversary of "Stay What You Are" - a landmark release that quietly redefined the limitations of the hardcore and emo they came from into something entirely new, cementing the New Jersey band's third album as one of the most important indie releases of the past 25 years.

Kicking off November 17th in Bristol the tour will hit London, Nottingham and Glasgow before wrapping in Liverpool for an inaugural Loud & Clear Festival headline performance.

Released in 2001 on Vagrant Records, "Stay What You Are" was an instant success - one of indie-punk's earliest mainstream breakthroughs while never losing the cred that made them so beloved. The lyricism of vocalist Chris Conley brought a beauty and grotesqueness not yet seen in the genre: a voice unguarded and literary in equal measure, turning an idiosyncratic way of expression into something deeply relatable.

Paired with masterful songwriting from Conley and the band's 2001 line-up Bryan Newman, Eben D'Amico, David Soloway and Ted Alexander along with Rob Schnapf's production, the result was something genuinely singular. In the years that followed, bands like Taking Back Sunday, My Chemical Romance, Thursday, Fall Out Boy, Paramore and countless others emerged carrying its DNA, with the album now widely regarded as a genre-defining classic.

The five-date UK run will see Saves The Day perform the album in full. Artist presale begins tomorrow, Tuesday 30th June at 10am UK time before the general on-sale on Wednesday 1st July at the same time.

SAVES THE DAY - STAY WHAT YOU ARE 25TH ANNIVERSARY UK TOUR DATES

w/ Chastity + Turn of Phrase

Tuesday, 17 November - Bristol, Trinity

Wednesday, 18 November - London, Electric Brixton

Thursday, 19 November - Nottingham, Palais

Friday, 20 November - Glasgow, Slay

Saturday, 21 November - Liverpool, Loud & Clear Festival

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