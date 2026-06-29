Stone Sour Offshoot The L.I.F.E. Project Share 'You Can't Bring Me Down'

(Freeman) The L.I.F.E. Project - the dynamic collaboration between guitarist and songwriter Josh Rand (Stone Sour) and powerhouse vocalist Casandra Carson (Paralandra, Casandra's Crossing) - is thrilled to unveil the new single, "You Can't Bring Me Down," out now via Frontiers Music Srl, along with an official visualizer.

The track was originally released by Suicidal Tendencies in 1990 and recorded in a new, powerful version by Rand and Carson. Josh Rand commented: "I can't think of a better way to kick things back off after some downtime than with this track. Suicidal Tendencies' 'Lights...Camera...Revolution!' is one of my top five all-time favorite records. The lyrics to this track are just as relevant today as they were the day it was released, making it timeless. I hope you enjoy it as much as we did recording it. Turn it up!!"

Casandra Carson also stated: "This felt like the perfect song for Josh and me to cover for a lot of reasons. First off, it's an absolute headbanger, and that's reason enough, but beyond that, I resonate deeply with the lyrics and the message. It's all about refusing to conform or compromise your beliefs and standards just to fit in with the crowd, and songs like that have always lit a fire in me".

"I've been in the music industry for over a decade now, and I've been criticized, doubted, and told 'no' more times than I can count, but I've never let that stop me from doing what I love or doing it my way, 'regardless what the cost might be'. That mindset is exactly why this song still resonates so strongly today, and why it felt like the right one for us to put our own spin on", she added.

Born from a shared musical vision and an undeniable creative chemistry, THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT represents a fresh and compelling artistic union. While Rand had long envisioned launching a female-fronted project, it wasn't until 2020 - when a mutual connection introduced him to Carson - that the idea truly began to take shape. What started as an exploratory collaboration quickly evolved into something far more meaningful, laying the groundwork for a project driven by purpose and artistic synergy.

Musically, The L.I.F.E. Project fuses Rand's signature heavy riffs and affinity for strong melodic hooks with Carson's commanding and versatile vocal delivery. Drawing inspiration from classic metal, thrash, and progressive influences, the project channels the raw energy and spirit that first inspired Rand to pick up the guitar, while offering Carson the opportunity to explore new sonic and emotional territories.

Over time, the band has crafted a distinct sound that balances intensity with accessibility, underpinned by a natural creative partnership. Their material reflects a thoughtful and organic development process, allowing ideas to evolve freely and cohesively.

Lyrically, The L.I.F.E. Project sets itself apart by venturing beyond traditional rock themes, embracing broader narratives and concepts. Their songs often draw from history, social issues, and real-world tensions, exploring themes such as empowerment, resistance, and societal challenges. This approach adds depth and substance to their music, complementing its powerful sonic foundation.

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