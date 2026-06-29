The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video

(Sacks & Co) When looking for inspiration on the video for newly released song, "Going Shopping," The Strokes were inspired to pay homage to the classic video for Paul Simon's "You Can Call Me Al." For Chevy Chase's iconic role in Simon's video, they reached out to Walton Goggins as their ideal / dream, long-shot.

Goggins was on location for a feature film in the Canary Islands but told the band on a call, "let's go shopping!" In late May, Casablancas and friends traveled to Tenerife-a Spanish island off the coast of Morocco-to meet up with Walton Goggins on location.

Today, we see the results with the release of the music video directed by longtime collaborator Johann Rashid. The band's seventh studio album, Reality Awaits, is set for release on July 24 via RCA Records. Get it here. "Going Shopping" was released in April and followed by "Falling out of Love," which the band debuted on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The band is currently following their momentum from Coachella with a global headline tour that further includes a hometown show at New York's Flushing Meadows Corona Park, as well as two nights at Red Rocks, two nights at London's The O2, Paris' Accor Arena, Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome and many more.

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