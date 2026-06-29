Vice Business Only Give Duran Duran's 'The Wild Boys' A Makeover

(All Noir) Vice Business Only (V.B.O.) present their charismatic and dynamic take on Duran Duran's classic track, "The Wild Boys". Italy's V.B.O., comprised of Francesco Cavalieri (Wind Rose) and Simone Giusti, is preparing to unveil the forthcoming full length, Vice Business Only, on July 24, 2026, via Reigning Phoenix Music.
"'Wild Boys' gets the VBO treatment as we reinterpret the Duran Duran classic through our own electrifying sound." shares Francesco Cavalieri. "We push the track into a heavier, more cinematic direction, blending '80s nostalgia with a modern electronic / metal attitude. Enjoy our tribute to this iconic masterpiece!"
V.B.O. build on the intensity DURAN DURAN's "The Wild Boys" with fierce guitar stabs and grounding bass. Warm analogue synths and keys accentuate the atmosphere and '80s feel while soaring vocal melodies honor Simon Le Bon's original performance. V.B.O. unleash their heavier side in "The Wild Boys" as they see the track end on a thunderous note with fierce guitars and Cavalieri's explosive harsh.
"The Wild Boys" sees past and present worlds collide through V.B.O.'s modern production and distinctive electronic warmth. The stylistic tone of DURAN DURAN's song is enhanced in V.B.O.'s interpretation through a fusion of genres and impactful soundscapes.
Vice Business Only was recorded at LSD-Studios (Lubeck, Germany), produced, mixed and mastered by Lasse Lammert. Photography is by Onofrio Petronella and Tommaso Barletta, with the album cover artwork design by V.B.O.
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