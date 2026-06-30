Editors Preview New Album With 'The Rush' Video

(Integral) Editors have announced their 8th studio album, Surface, Echo & Sound, set for release on October 30, 2026 via Play It Again Sam. Alongside this announcement, the group have delivered the latest single to be taken from the record, "The Rush."

Following on from 2022's EBM, a collaboration with electronic producer Benjamin John Power, aka Blanck Mass, on Surface, Echo & Sound, Editors have found themselves somewhere new entirely. When the band regrouped in summer 2025 to work on a follow-up, after three albums written and recorded very much as in-the-studio projects, Editors felt they wanted to go back to a more natural approach, something that harked back to their earliest days, sat in a practice room in Stafford, facing each other as they worked through songs together.

Like on last year's solo record There is Nothing In The Dark That Isn't There In The Light, frontman Tom Smith took a similar stripped back, acoustic-based approach to the new Editors material, bringing a selection of songs to the band for them to play together, trying different things out, and seeing where they went. In terms of creating the record, "It was a very productive summer, " says Smith. "The sun was out for the most part, we were in greenest Gloucestershire, not far from where I live, on this innocuous little industrial estate - it was pretty much the opposite of being in Berghain!"

"The Rush" is described by the frontman as an imagined bar scene of two people talking about life, drinking, and thinking about all the ups and downs. Smith continues, "that idea of finding comfort in people close to me, friends and loved ones and family, is a theme that comes up all the time. It's a theme that is in everything to a degree."

The track features Smith on mandolin, an instrument that provides a more organic core to Surface, Echo & Sound. "It's not used in a folky kind of way, but it brings a warm element that can spike through anything in the mix," says the band's guitarist Justin Lockey who also recorded and produced the album. "As a texture, it's definitely a big character on this record. A lot of the rhythms come from the mandolin and the acoustic as much as they do from the drums."

The single arrives alongside an official video, shot in Tokyo and directed by Henry Ehara, known for work that emphasises bodily expression in film, exploring the physicality of movement and presence.

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