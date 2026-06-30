KISS Destroys Anaheim '76 Coming

(fcc) KISS have announced the upcoming release of KISS Destroys Anaheim '76, commemorating the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic shows in KISStory. On August 20th, 1976 KISS' The Spirit Of '76 Tour (aka the Destroyer Tour) landed in Anaheim, CA, packing out the Anaheim Stadium with over 42,000 fans - the largest crowd to date for the band at that time.

Originally recorded by Eddie Kramer on that KISStoric night, Eddie has newly mixed this concert from the original multi-track tapes. KISS DESTROYS ANAHEIM '76 marks the first time this historic show will be officially available to the public and will be released on August 21st.

Deluxe SHM-CD (KISS OAS Exclusive): Commemorating the 50th anniversary of one of the most seminal concerts in KISStory - on August 20, 1976, KISS performed in front of their largest audience to date - 42,000+ fans - at Anaheim Stadium. Originally recorded by Eddie Kramer on that KISStoric night, Eddie has newly mixed this concert from the original multi-track tapes! Exclusive to this edition, the 60+ min concert is featured on a premium SHM-CD made in Japan (playable on all CD players) in a softpak case, along with a 60-page book filled with extensive liner notes by Ken Sharp, unreleased photos & memorabilia imagery - all showcased in a slipcase.

Tracklist:

1. Detroit Rock City

2. King Of The Night Time World

3. Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll

4. Strutter

5. Hotter Than Hell

6. Nothin' To Lose

7. Cold Gin

8. Ace Frehley Guitar Solo

9. Shout It Out Loud

10. Do You Love Me

11. Gene Simmons Bass Solo

12. God Of Thunder

13. Peter Criss Drum Solo / God Of Thunder

14. Rock And Roll All Nite

15. Deuce

16. Firehouse

17. Black Diamond

Deluxe 2LP Picture Disc (KISS OAS Exclusive): Commemorating the 50th anniversary of one of the most seminal concerts in KISStory - on August 20, 1976, KISS performed in front of their largest audience to date - 42,000+ fans - at Anaheim Stadium. Originally recorded by Eddie Kramer on that KISStoric night, Eddie has newly mixed this concert from the original multi-track tapes! Exclusive to this edition, the 60+ min concert is pressed on 2-LP Picture Disc vinyl, along with a 40-page book filled with extensive liner notes by Ken Sharp, unreleased photos & memorabilia imagery - all showcased in a slipcase.

Tracklist:

LP ONE - SIDE A

1. Detroit Rock City

2. King Of The Night Time World

3. Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll

4. Strutter

LP ONE - SIDE B

1. Hotter Than Hell

2. Nothin' To Lose

3. Cold Gin

4. Ace Frehley Guitar Solo

LP TWO - SIDE C

1. Shout It Out Loud

2. Do You Love Me

3. Gene Simmons Bass Solo

4. God Of Thunder

5. Peter Criss Drum Solo / God Of Thunder

6. Rock And Roll All Nite

LP TWO - SIDE D

1. Deuce

2. Firehouse

3. Black Diamond

2LP Color Vinyl (D2C Exclusive): Commemorating the 50th anniversary of one of the most seminal concerts in KISStory - on August 20, 1976, KISS performed in front of their largest audience to date - 42,000+ fans - at Anaheim Stadium. Originally recorded by Eddie Kramer on that KISStoric night, Eddie has newly mixed this concert from the original multi-track tapes! The 60+ min concert is pressed on 2-LP color vinyl and includes an insert featuring liner note highlights from the Deluxe version, unreleased photos & memorabilia imagery.

Tracklist:

LP ONE - SIDE A

1. Detroit Rock City

2. King Of The Night Time World

3. Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll

4. Strutter

LP ONE - SIDE B

1. Hotter Than Hell

2. Nothin' To Lose

3. Cold Gin

4. Ace Frehley Guitar Solo

LP TWO - SIDE C

1. Shout It Out Loud

2. Do You Love Me

3. Gene Simmons Bass Solo

4. God Of Thunder

5. Peter Criss Drum Solo / God Of Thunder

6. Rock And Roll All Nite

LP TWO - SIDE D

1. Deuce

2. Firehouse

3. Black Diamond

1CD (All Retail): Commemorating the 50th anniversary of one of the most seminal concerts in KISStory - on August 20, 1976, KISS performed in front of their largest audience to date - 42,000+ fans - at Anaheim Stadium. Originally recorded by Eddie Kramer on that KISStoric night, Eddie has newly mixed this concert from the original multi-track tapes! The 60+ minute concert is featured on 1-CD with a booklet featuring liner note highlights from the Deluxe version, unreleased photos & memorabilia imagery.

Tracklist:

1. Detroit Rock City

2. King Of The Night Time World

3. Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll

4. Strutter

5. Hotter Than Hell

6. Nothin' To Lose

7. Cold Gin

8. Ace Frehley Guitar Solo

9. Shout It Out Loud

10. Do You Love Me

11. Gene Simmons Bass Solo

12. God Of Thunder

13. Peter Criss Drum Solo / God Of Thunder

14. Rock And Roll All Nite

15. Deuce

16. Firehouse

17. Black Diamond

2LP (All Retail): Commemorating the 50th anniversary of one of the most seminal concerts in KISStory - on August 20, 1976, KISS performed in front of their largest audience to date - 42,000+ fans - at Anaheim Stadium. Originally recorded by Eddie Kramer on that KISStoric night, Eddie has newly mixed this concert from the original multi-track tapes! The 60+ min concert is pressed on 180-gram 2-LP black vinyl and includes an insert featuring liner note highlights from the Deluxe version, unreleased photos & memorabilia imagery.

Tracklist:

LP ONE - SIDE A

1. Detroit Rock City

2. King Of The Night Time World

3. Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll

4. Strutter

LP ONE - SIDE B

1. Hotter Than Hell

2. Nothin' To Lose

3. Cold Gin

4. Ace Frehley Guitar Solo

LP TWO - SIDE C

1. Shout It Out Loud

2. Do You Love Me

3. Gene Simmons Bass Solo

4. God Of Thunder

5. Peter Criss Drum Solo / God Of Thunder

6. Rock And Roll All Nite

LP TWO - SIDE D

1. Deuce

2. Firehouse

3. Black Diamond

Digital: Commemorating the 50th anniversary of one of the most seminal concerts in KISStory - on August 20, 1976, KISS performed in front of their largest audience to date - 42,000+ fans - at Anaheim Stadium. Originally recorded by Eddie Kramer on that KISStoric night, Eddie has newly mixed this 60+ minute concert from the original multi-track tapes!

Tracklist:

1. Detroit Rock City

2. King Of The Night Time World

3. Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll

4. Strutter

5. Hotter Than Hell

6. Nothin' To Lose

7. Cold Gin

8. Ace Frehley Guitar Solo

9. Shout It Out Loud

10. Do You Love Me

11. Gene Simmons Bass Solo

12. God Of Thunder

13. Peter Criss Drum Solo / God Of Thunder

14. Rock And Roll All Nite

15. Deuce

16. Firehouse

17. Black Diamond

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