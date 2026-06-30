Stryper Announce New Album 'Throne of Thorns'

(Freeman) Stryper return with a commanding new chapter in their storied career, their 18th studio album: 'Throne Of Thorns,' set for release on September 25th via Frontiers Music Srl.

Decades into their journey, Stryper continue to reaffirm their status as one of the most influential and enduring bands in classic metal, seamlessly blending their signature message with a sound that remains as powerful and relevant as ever.

About 'Throne of Thorns,' Drummer Robert Sweet says: "Soon our new Stryper record will be out, and can you believe it? It's album number 18! I really believe you're all going to love it. Michael worked incredibly hard writing these songs and bringing everything together. Oz, Perry, and I also worked hard to make this, what I feel is our best record yet. I'm confident that once you hear it, you'll agree. Thank you all for your incredible loyalty and for continuing to support what we do."

To celebrate the announcement, the band shares the title track from the upcoming album, alongside an official music video. On the title track, Michael Sweet comments: "'Throne of Thorns' is a powerful message. Christ is on the throne, and we are redeemed because of the crown of thorns that He endured. This song is a perfect representation of our 43 years and who we were, and who we are. Heavy yet melodic, classic yet modern, and 100% Stryper!"

'Throne of Thorns' showcases the band at the height of their creative powers, delivering a masterclass in songwriting and musicianship. The album is packed with grand, meticulously crafted arrangements, where thunderous rhythms, soaring guitar harmonies, and anthemic choruses come together in a style that is unmistakably Stryper. Each track is infused with both intensity and melody, capturing the essence of classic metal while pushing their sound forward with renewed energy and purpose.

At the forefront stands the unmistakable voice of Michael Sweet, whose passionate, powerful, and instantly recognizable delivery continues to define the band's identity. His vocal performance on 'Throne of Thorns' is nothing short of extraordinary, effortlessly moving between soaring highs and emotive depth, adding a timeless quality to every song.

Perry Richardson says: "The best music doesn't come from comfort. It comes from living, struggling, growing, and refusing to quit. I hope these songs find you exactly when you need them."

With 'Throne Of Thorns,' Stryper not only honors their legacy but expands upon it, offering an album that will resonate with longtime fans and newcomers alike. It's a bold, inspired statement from a band that refuses to stand still-proof that true metal greatness only grows stronger with time.

Guitarist Oz Fox concludes: "I'm really happy with the final outcome of this record and of the heart that went into it. Michael continues to pour everything he has into the music and the message; Robert brings the power and energy that has always been the pulse of Stryper; Perry's musicianship, vocal talents, and dedication are second to none, and I'm grateful to be on this journey with all of them."

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