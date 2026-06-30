Watch Moonspell's 'The Great Wolf In The Sky' Lyric Video

(All Noir) Just days before the release of their critically acclaimed new studio album Far From God, Portuguese gothic metal icons Moonspell have unveiled a lyric video for their latest single, "The Great Wolf in the Sky". The track showcases the band's unmistakable blend of dark atmospheres, soaring melodies and emotional intensity, offering another compelling glimpse into what promises to be one of the band's most celebrated records to date.

With "The Great Wolf in the Sky", MOONSPELL unveil a sweeping Gothic anthem driven by expansive keys, harmonized guitars, striking vocals and a guest appearance by Alicia Nuhro on strings. The charismatic frontman Fernando Ribeiro reveals:

"It's a shameless ode to the great gig in the sky and also a return for us to a theme that is very dear to us: wolves. This is one of my favourite songs ever for Moonspell, the keyboards sound like a melancholic wolf howling throughout the progress of the song into its epic chorus, that I feel so liberating, like if one took flight to the stars and met that wolf up there. It's one of the first songs that was written for this album and it has been gently nurtured for over 3 years or so. It tells the story of Moonspell, of the wolves who crossed our paths and went away from the pack, due to life circumstances of the inevitability of death. It bridges the many times of Moonspell, past, present and future and it has the shape of a new anthem that we do hope our fans embrace. It's also dedicated to a fan and a friend who, unfortunately, passed away before he could hear our new album."

Born out of five years of creative searching, doubt and ultimate rediscovery, their forthcoming album marks a powerful return for the band. Far from playing it safe, MOONSPELL deliver a work that feels like a rebirth: darker, sharper and emotionally unfiltered. Rather than bending to modern trends, the band double down on identity and substance, presenting a bold and beautiful statement of Gothic Metal in its purest essence: dark, romantic, dramatic and unapologetically heavy.

Thematically, Far From God moves through Baudelairian love, existential guilt and redemption, Christlike resurrections and the quiet nobility of creatures of the night. Vampires, werewolves and sacred symbolism are not escapism here, but vehicles for genuine dark emotion: solemn, romantic and unfiltered. The album rejects artificial gloss in favour of fantasy grounded in sincerity, rediscovering the heart of Gothic Metal in its most authentic form.

Speaking about the inspiration behind Far From God, Ribeiro explains: "The title resonates how we have all strayed from our path into the direction of the fool's gold instead of genuine dark feelings and their deep and solemn transmission into the light via music and lyrics and art. I won't dare to say it's the best album we ever did. I'm too old, too wise and too scarred by people not noticing the talent that Moonspell has to conjure the melodies of dark with elegance and wit. I can only say that we fell in love again with the prospect of our new music and that it took us more than 5 years to travel this deep into ourselves, just to surface before your eyes with our new album. We were not only inspired, we were touched by a muse and it was her who brought us here, to this musical redemption, to this artful statement of true gothic metal. Moonspell has been our only true influence for this one."

Far from God - produced with Jaime Gomez Arellano (Paradise Lost, Sólstafir, Ghost among many others) - shines like a black diamond, luminous yet shadowed in texture and colour, both musically and sonically. It reconnects with the darker spirit of MOONSPELL's classic era while sounding powerful and contemporary. Far From God is not nostalgia; it is a statement. A Gothic Metal hallelujah. MOONSPELL's 21st century Irreligious. It's not only a powerful reminder that MOONSPELL remain a defining force in the genre they helped shape, but an album that will truly save Gothic Metal from boredom and predictability.

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