A Perfect Circle's 'Thirteenth Step' Getting Audiophile Reissue

(LPC) Interscope-Capitol Records' Definitive Sound Series (DSS) announces A Perfect Circle's Thirteenth Step as the newest title in its acclaimed premium audiophile vinyl collection. The limited-edition 2xLP AAA 180g high-definition vinyl One Step is now available for pre-order and will be available August 28.

The release marks the second A Perfect Circle album to receive the Definitive Sound Series treatment, following Mer de Noms, the band's acclaimed 2000 debut, giving fans the opportunity to experience their first two landmark albums in audiophile editions.

The Definitive Sound Series edition of Thirteenth Step was mastered by Levi Seitz at Black Belt Mastering from 24-Bit/96kHz files transferred from analog flat masters, except "Crimes" and "Lullaby," which were mastered from 24-Bit/44.1 kHz files, and pressed on Neotech VR900 D2 180g high-definition vinyl by Dorin Sauerbier at Record Technology, Inc.

Utilizing the state-of-the-art One Step process, which eliminates multiple plating stages, the release reveals the album's expansive soundscapes, layered instrumentation, and dynamic range with exceptional clarity, depth, and presence. This DSS edition is limited to 3,000 numbered copies, includes a top-quality heavyweight tip on a double-pocket gatefold jacket, and is housed inside a uniquely designed slipcase.

Special care has been taken to faithfully preserve the original sound with exceptional clarity and depth, capturing the recording's nuances at every step to create the definitive sound recording. The One-Step process is highly regarded among audiophiles and collectors for its unparalleled sound fidelity and represents the pinnacle of vinyl manufacturing and the listening experience.

Released in 2003, Thirteenth Step marked A Perfect Circle's highly anticipated follow-up to their acclaimed debut, Mer de Noms, and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, earning Platinum certification in the United States. More than two decades after its release, the album remains a cornerstone of modern alternative rock, celebrated for its depth, musicianship, and enduring influence.

Driven by standout singles "Weak and Powerless," "The Outsider," and "Blue," Thirteenth Step's collection of emotionally resonant songs is led by vocalist Maynard James Keenan's emotionally nuanced vocal performances and guitarist Billy Howerdel's intricate arrangements, and the band's meticulous production helped establish the album as one of alternative rock's defining releases of the early 2000s.

Upon release, Rolling Stone praised the album as "a beautifully controlled descent into darkness," while Alternative Presscalled it "an emotionally devastating and musically stunning achievement." All Music noted that the record "deepens the emotional resonance and musical sophistication" established on the band's debut, praising its immersive songwriting and dynamic performances.

Thirteenth Step Track Listing:

Side A:

1. The Package

2. Weak and Powerless

3. The Noose

Side B:

1. Blue

2. Vanishing

3. A Stranger

Side C

1. The Outsider

2. Crimes

3. The Nurse Who Loved Me

Side D

1. Pet

2. Lullaby

3. Gravity

Related Stories

A Perfect Circle Return With 'Starless'

Puscifer and A Perfect Circle Expand Tour Plans

A Perfect Circle's 'Mer de Noms' Special Limited-Editions Coming

Puscifer, Primus & A Perfect Circle Return for Spring 2025 Tour

News > A Perfect Circle