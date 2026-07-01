DOMINUM Team With Battle Beast For 'Night Is Calling' Video

(ASPR) Nearing the release of their third album, Night Is Calling, rising modern metal stars DOMINUM are sharing the title track as another single. "Night Is Calling" combines thunderous riffs, cinematic atmosphere, and another massive sing-along hook to pull listeners into the captivating world of Dr. Dead.

The dark yet uplifting track features a powerful guest appearance from Marina La Torraca of Battle Beast, giving DOMINUM's whizkid catalog another highlight. Theatrics, horror aesthetics, and arena-ready choruses make for another brilliant release.

With their sophomore studio album, The Dead Don't Die (2024), DOMINUM, led by mastermind and singer Felix Heldt - better known as Dr. Dead - stormed into the top 10 of the German charts. Together with his zombies, Tommy Kemp (guitars), Patient 0 (bass), and Victor Hilltop (drums) - DOMINUM have already taken this undead spectacle to major stages across Europe. Touring alongside icons such as Bruce Dickinson, Avantasia, Battle Beast, and Peyton Parrish, the band has proven its strength both at major festivals and during their own headline shows.

Night is Calling releases this Friday, July 3rd, via Napalm Records. DOMINUM are playing album release show at Rockharz Festival and in Wacken.

Dr. Dead comments on "Night is Calling": "I can do what I want. But I cannot want what I want. The story of my life. Night is calling. Always. It creeps in softly at first, like a whisper you almost don't notice. Then it wraps itself around your thoughts - pulling, tempting, seducing. A darkness that feels familiar, that feels like home... and yet, it corrodes.

I try to resist. I try to fight. I always do. But every shadow, every quiet hour, every lonely moment... it reminds me that I am never truly free. Night is calling. And I answer, again and again."

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